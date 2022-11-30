Willow: George Lucas "Solo" Set Visit Led to Disney+ Sequel Series

Willow is out on Disney+ this week, and the cast, which includes Warwick Davis, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Ellie Bamber, Tony Revolori, Amar Chadha-Patel, Dempsey Bryk, Joanne Whalley, and a bunch of others, many felt this would never happen. I know when I was watching that Disney livestream when this was announced a couple of years ago, I didn't believe it. But here we are, and the trailers have been great and having seen some of the episodes, fans are in for a heartwarming treat. One person who agreed that it was time to return to this world was George Lucas himself, as Jon Kasdan recently revealed during a press conference.

George Lucas Has Always Had A Soft Spot For Willow

"You know, it's funny. Actually, I've been getting this question a lot today, and Warwick was actually there, present on the day that I had my one and only conversation with George about this project. He came and visited the set of 'Solo' because he is devoted to Ron, and they are dear, dear friends in real life. And they told us sort of that he was going to come for just a moment, and we shouldn't make direct eye contact or ask him any direct questions, and instead, he ended up staying for six hours and answering all our questions and being nothing but lovely. And I sort of said to him in this moment when I found myself sitting next to this God of my childhood, you know, the one thing I thought that Lucasfilm really had an opportunity to do was to tell more Willow stories. And he kind of smiled wryly and said he couldn't agree more and had been trying to make that happen for quite a while and was a supporter and an advocate for any of that that we could get off the ground. And that sort of faith and excitement and genuine boyish enthusiasm was really critical to feeling like this was something we could go off and do."

Willow is streaming on Disney+ as we speak (and as you read this).