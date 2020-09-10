Wipeout: John Cena, Nicole Byer Bringing The Big Balls for TBS Revival

Looks like actor and WWE Superstar John Cena (Fast & Furious 9, The Suicide Squad) and Emmy-nominated comedian and actress Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Girl Code) have the balls necessary for their next hosting gig. Relax, people… we're talking about TBS' reimagining of popular physical competition series Wipeout (home of the (in)famous "Big Red Balls"). With Cena and Byer commanding the hosting chairs, Camille Kostek (I Feel Pretty) will be the show's entrenched Host in the Field, covering the contestants' progress throughout each intense round (and probably trying to stay as dry as possible in the process).

The re-imagined series will feature new twists and elements that will push contestants' athleticism, approach, and determination to even greater extremes, all while delivering some wildly epic fails! Each game is three rounds with each round featuring a jaw-dropping, multi-stage obstacle course with numerous strategy and decision points designed to further challenge the stamina of the competitors and deliver even more hilarious and surprising wipeouts! And of course, the iconic staple of the show – the big balls! – are returning with a vengeance.

"I couldn't be more excited for what's in store for this radically absurd show that has its own fair share of legendary faceplants," explained Cena. "The power of Wipeout is its ability to gather people of all backgrounds for fast-paced, physical FUN! I look forward to seeing fan responses both new and existing. This'll be a hosting experience unlike anything I've ever done! I can't wait to get started in rooting for our contestants!' For Byer, the series offers viewers a chance to relax and have a little fun. "Now more than ever we need a ton of fun and laughs," said Byer. "And there's nothing funnier than people falling over giant red balls. Wipeout is truly insane, and I'm tickled to be a part of this beloved show's comeback."

Wipeout is produced by Endemol Shine North America with Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre, and Shyam Balsé serving as executive producers. Cena will also serve as an executive producer, with original series creator Matt Kunitz serving as executive producer and showrunner. For a chance at being a contestant on Wipeout, Southern California residents can apply online here.