With Survivor Series Confirmed For NYC, Is The Rock's Return Next?

In a schedule released today laying out the dates and locations of every show through the end of the year, WWE has finally confirmed that this year's Survivor Series pay per view event will return to the New York City area (the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York to be specific) on Sunday, November 21, 2021. This has been rumored for quite some time now and along with the location rumors are the persistent rumblings that the world's current biggest movie star and former WWE, WCW, and People's Champion, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson would be making his heavily awaited WWE return at the event in Brooklyn.

So why The Rock at this year's Survivor Series? There appear to be two reasons. The Rock made his WWE debut at the 1996 Survivor Series in New York City's famed Madison Square Garden. This year's event will be the 25th anniversary of that event, so celebrating a quarter-century of "The Great One" (no, not the true "Great One", Wayne Gretzky) would make perfect sense, especially with the event taking place in New York City.

The second reason is WWE is apparently very hopeful to have The Rock face the Universal Champion Roman Reigns in some kind of match at Wrestlemania in 2022. While that big of a match doesn't really need any selling, it actually fits quite nicely with Reigns' current heel storyline, where he considers himself the ultimate wrestler in his lineage that features many legendary wrestlers, including his cousin The Rock. It's easy to see a scenario where a conflict would occur between the two (and The Usos) at Survivor Series if everyone is celebrating The Rock and then an egomaniac like Reigns takes umbrage with some of the accolades.

However it comes to be, seeing The Rock back in WWE and building a big match against Roman Reigns will surely be something to excite WWE fans (and god knows they need it). While it's obviously not a guarantee at this point, all the other associated rumors about Survivor Series coming to fruition only help to see it as likely that the Jungle Cruise star and WWE legend will be making his anxiously awaited return to the ring at the November event.