Wolf Pack Star Sarah Michelle Gellar Has Fans Seeing Double

A week ago, we had a chance to check out Buffy the Vampire Slayer star & pop culture icon Sarah Michelle Gellar on the set of Paramount+ and writer & executive producer Jeff Davis' upcoming Wolf Pack series. Well, kinda. Over the course of two Instagram posts, fans were treated to a look at images of Gellar's set chair, what appeared to be a coffee-ish drink with the initials "SMG" on the cup, and some distant monitor looks. But this time around, Gellar's taking charge of the matter by offering twice the Gellar to make up for last time. Except… well… like earlier? Kinda'. As you can see from the screencaps from Gellar's Instagram Stories, we didn't just get a look at Gellar but also her filming double.

Gellar plays arson Investigator Kristin Ramsey, a highly regarded expert in her field and no stranger to personal loss, brought in by authorities to catch the teenage arsonist who started a massive wildfire which may have also led to the reawakening of a supernatural predator terrorizing Los Angeles. Joining Gellar is Armani Jackson (Honor Society, Chad), Bella Shepard (iCarly, The Wilds), Chloe Rose Robertson (Wildflower), and Tyler Lawrence Gray (Our Town, Macbeth). Now here's a look at Gellar's Instagram post from earlier:

Now here's a look at that special moment from SDCC when Gellar surprised more than a few folks:

Based on the book series by Edo Van Belkom, Wolf Pack follows a teenage boy, Everett (Jackson), and girl, Blake (Shepard), whose lives are forever changed when a California wildfire awakens a terrifying supernatural creature. Wounded in the chaos of its attack, the teens are inexplicably drawn to each other and to two others, fraternal twins Harlan (Gray) and Luna (Robertson), who was adopted sixteen years earlier by a park ranger after another mysterious wildfire. As the full moon rises, all four teens come together to unravel the secret that connects them – the bite and blood of a werewolf. Davis and Gellar will serve as executive producers alongside Joe Genier, with Mike Elliott as co-executive producer for Capital Arts. Pilot episode director Jason Ensler will also executive produce. With production kicking off next week in Atlanta, Georgia, the series premieres on Paramount+ later this year (U.S., Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean, Australia, South Korea, Ireland, UK, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland & France).