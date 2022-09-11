Wonder Man Star Ben Kingsley Wants Chance to "Surprise and Refresh"

It's been close to two weeks now since reports surfaced Sir Ben Kingsley was expected to return to the role of Trevor Slattery for filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) & writer-producer Andrew Guest's (Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Community) live-action take on the longtime Marvel character Wonder Man. Exactly how Slattery will factor into the series is still a mystery, but Kingsley has done an excellent job of telling us Slattery's story up to this point. Beginning with Iron Man 3, Kingsley's Slattery moved onto the short film All Hail the King and was most recently seen in the Simu Liu-starring Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Now, we're passing along some of Kingsley's early comments on the new project.

Speaking with Variety at the Toronto International Film Festival to promote his new film Dalíland, Kingsley was asked about what he could share about the news and returning to the role for the upcoming series. For his part, the award-winning actor avoided any possible spoilers (if there are any this early in the process) by staying very "namaste" with his response. "If I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh. So I hope that I continue to constantly surprise and refresh," Kingsley shared (which you can see for yourself in the clip below):

Created by writer Stan Lee and artists Don Heck & Jack Kirby, Wonder Man aka Simon Williams first appeared in The Avengers #9, in October 1964. Originally a supervillain who targeted The Avengers, Wonder Man would end up not just becoming a hero but joining the team he had previously fought. Over the decades, Wonder Man would become a fan-favorite Avengers, in large part for two reasons (though there are many). First, he served as a founding member of the West Coast Avengers, appearing in the four-issue miniseries in 1984 and then as a continuing character over the course of the comic's 102-issue run. But the other reason might also turn into something fans will want to see in the live-action series. To say that readers took to the dynamic between Wonder Man and his fellow Avenger, the Beast aka Dr. Henry "Hank" McCoy, would be a serious understatement. Whether tag-teaming the local nightlife or being each other's best bros, it was a combination that worked (and a combination we're sure viewers will want to see on the screen).