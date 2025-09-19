Posted in: Current News, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Jimmy Kimmel, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel, Smiling Friends, Outlander, SNL, Daredevil: Born Again, The Diplomat, Slow Horses, and more!

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance kicking things off with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? Jimmy Kimmel, AEW September to Remember, Adult Swim's Smiling Friends, STARZ's Outlander, HBO's The Chair Company, NBC's SNL, Prime Video's Bat-Fam, Disney+'s Daredevil: Born Again, Netflix's The Diplomat, Sky's Force & Majeure, Prime Video's The Expanse, Crunchyroll, BBC's A Tale of Two Cities, Apple TV+'s Invasion, Apple TV+'s Slow Horses, Star Trek: Khan, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Jimmy Kimmel, AEW September to Remember, Smiling Friends, Outlander, SNL, Bat-Fam, Daredevil: Born Again, The Diplomat, Force & Majeure, The Expanse, Crunchyroll, Invasion, Slow Horses, Star Trek: Khan, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, September 19, 2025:

The Daily Show: Jon Stewart Responds to ABC Suspending Jimmy Kimmel

Colbert, Fallon, and Meyers Address ABC Suspending Jimmy Kimmel

Wrestle Heist: Kyle Starks Bodyslams Into December at Image Comics

AEW September to Remember: Explosive Final Chapter Before All Out

Smiling Friends Season 3 Teaser Offers Episode Titles, Overviews

Outlander Season 8 Teaser Previews STARZ Series' Epic Final Chapters

The Chair Company Trailer: This Is Definitely a Tim Robinson Series

SNL 51: Bad Bunny, Poehler Hosting; Sabrina Carpenter Does Double Duty

Bat-Fam Set for November; Prime Video Previews Batman Animated Series

Daredevil: Born Again Set for Season 3; Filming Underway in 2026

The Diplomat Season 3 Trailer Previews New Alliances, Deadlier Threats

Force & Majeure: Matt Berry, Natasha Lyonne Land Comedy/Action Series

The Expanse Star Stephen Tracey on Sci-Fi Series' Legacy, Cast Bonding

Crunchyroll Unleashes Another Massive Autumn Anime Streaming Slate

A Tale of Two Cities: Kit Harington Set for New 4-Part Dickens Adapt

Invasion: Stephen Tracey Discusses Sci-Fi Opportunity, Farahani & More

Slow Horses: Aimee-Ffion Edwards Talks TV Version of Shirley Dander

Star Trek: Khan Composers Tease Epic Conclusion, Soundtrack Hopes

