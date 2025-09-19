Posted in: Anime, Clothing, Crunchyroll, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Crunchyroll, Noah Lyles

Crunchyroll Teams with Noah Lyles for Adidas-Driven Anime Sportswear

The Crunchyroll x Noah Lyles collection teams the athlete with the anime streamer to release anime-themed sports apparel fuelled by Adidas.

The collection blends Lyles' love for anime with performance sportswear, launching September 18, 2025

Designs draw inspiration from hit series like Dragon Ball and Tokyo Ghoul, featuring bold, anime-infused artwork

Merch includes tees, hoodies, and hats in Lyles’ signature red, available only on the Crunchyroll Store US

Crunchyroll has teamed up with Olympic gold medalist track & field champion Noah Lyles for a one-of-a-kind capsule, powered by sportswear leader Adidas, that brings anime energy to the world stage. Launching September 18, 2025, while Lyles competes in Tokyo, the exclusive drop is bold, dynamic, and rooted in the anime stories that have shaped Lyles' journey as both an athlete and a fan.

On the track, Lyles is known as the world's fastest sprinter, but in anime circles, he's celebrated as the world's fastest anime fan. Anime isn't just entertainment for him – it's part of his identity; a source of strength and motivation. His athletic drive and resilience are mirrored in the narratives of Dragon Ball, which inspires him to overcome limits, and Tokyo Ghoul, which reflects the dark determination and sacrifice integral to his career. His love of Fullmetal Alchemist demonstrates the resilience and sacrifice that drive his career, emphasizing adaptation, evolution, and returning stronger after every race.

That shared passion is what makes this partnership such a natural fit for Lyles and Crunchyroll: Lyles lives and breathes the ethos of anime, and Crunchyroll connects millions of fans to anime worldwide. Together, they've crafted a lineup that celebrates the power of fandom and the pursuit of greatness, both on the track and beyond.

"Anime has always been part of how I see the world," said Lyles. "When I'm on the track, I channel the same energy as the heroes I grew up watching. Their determination, their style, their fight to push beyond limits; this collab is my way of sharing that love with fans everywhere. We built something that's fast, bold, and full of anime spirit."

"Anime is a universal language of passion, drive, and resilience," said Kristin Hamilton, Senior Vice President, Head of Global eCommerce & Direct to Consumer. "Noah embodies those same qualities every time he steps on the track. This partnership is about celebrating that connection: how anime inspires people to push past limits, express themselves, and carry that energy into every part of life."

The launch also marks another milestone for Crunchyroll, as the brand continues to spark cross-fan momentum by bringing anime into new arenas of culture. Recent activations with wrestling icon Mercedes Moné have broadened both Crunchyroll and anime's reach, and now, with Lyles, Crunchyroll is stepping into the global sportswear spotlight, with more athlete collaborations to come later this year. The Crunchyroll x Noah Lyles capsule represents the next evolution of that vision, uniting anime, athletics, and fashion at a moment when Lyles is racing for gold.

The collection, designed by Lyles and Crunchyroll, and powered by adidas, includes:

Speedline Saga Tee – $40

The Poster Tee – $40

Crunch Mode Hoodie – $70

Speedline Saga Hat – $35

Each piece draws inspiration from Lyles' lightning speed, anime and manga–inspired artwork, and his signature color red, brought to life through his favorite wardrobe staples.

The Crunchyroll x Noah Lyles capsule will launch September 18, 2025, exclusively on the Crunchyroll Store in the United States.

