Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

Wonder Woman/ICE, Doctor Who, The Rookie & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Starfleet Academy, AnimeJapan, The Rookie, Luke Cage, Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter vs ICE, Doctor Who & more!

Article Summary Wonder Woman's Lynda Carter takes a strong stand against ICE, making headlines in TV news.

Big updates on Doctor Who, The Rookie, Starfleet Academy, and Luke Cage return hopes.

AnimeJapan 2026 is set for a major return, and WWE Raw gets an early start in Belfast.

SNL's cut sketches, Blakes 7 reboot news, and more must-know TV stories from the past day.

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Trey Miguel/AEW, Starfleet Academy, Dominik Mysterio/AEW, AnimeJapan 2026, SNL, Iyanu, The Rookie, Luke Cage, Star Trek: William Shatner & Stephen Miller, Wonder Woman: Lynda Carter vs ICE, Blake's 7, Doctor Who, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, January 20th, 2026:

College Football Playoff National Championship: Our Viewing Guide

Trey Miguel Released From AEW Days After Rascalz Signing

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy S01E03: "Vitus Reflux" Images Released

AAA's So-Called AI "Mistake" Shows Dominik Mysterio as AEW Champion

WWE Raw Preview: Early Start Time Today for Belfast Show

AnimeJapan 2026: One of the Biggest Conventions Returns in March 2026

SNL Cut for Time Sketch: "Euphoria Writer" Knows How to Fix Season 3

Iyanu Season 2 Set for Spring 2026; Lion Forge Releases Teaser, Poster

The Rookie S08E03 "The Red Place" Sneak Peek Sees Miles Visiting Seth

Luke Cage Star Mike Colter Keeping "Hope" Alive for MCU Return

Star Trek: William Shatner, Stephen Miller Not Quite on The Same Page

Wonder Woman Lynda Carter Makes Her Feelings on ICE Crystal Clear

Blake's 7 Reboot in Development from Director Peter Hoar, Multitude

Doctor Who "Wasn't a Better Show with More Money": Hoar on Disney Deal

SNL Reactions, DC Studios, 60 Minutes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 18 Episode 3: RDR Live! Painfully Watchable

Pluribus: Vince Gilligan Series Gets Vinyl Soundtrack From Mutant

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!