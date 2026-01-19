Posted in: Anime, Comics, Conventions, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: AnimeJapan 2026

AnimeJapan 2026: One of the Biggest Conventions Returns in March 2026

One of the biggest anime conventions in the world, AnimeJapan 2026, rolls out this March. Here's a look at the stage lineup announcement.

Article Summary AnimeJapan 2026 returns to Tokyo in March, expanding to its largest venue space ever at Big Sight.

Over 120 companies and a star-studded stage lineup, including Demon Slayer and JUJUTSU KAISEN, await fans.

Sakurazaka46 returns as official ambassadors, with the “Manga We Want to See Animated” awards on March 4.

Admission tickets available now, featuring pre-order options and full details for stage events and lotteries.

Marking its 13th edition since its first event in 2014, AnimeJapan 2026 is one of the biggest comic conventions in Japan and the world. This year's con will take place in the East Exhibition Halls of Tokyo Big Sight, where the previous event welcomed over 150,000 visitors, and will also expand to the South Exhibition Halls and Rooftop Exhibition Area. Featuring the largest-ever floor space and participation from over 120 companies, the highest number to date, AnimeJapan 2026 aims to deliver a great level of excitement. If you're reading this, you're probably thinking about a trip to Japan.

Sakurazaka46 will return as AnimeJapan 2026 Ambassadors for the second consecutive year, drawing strong anticipation for the event, including the awards ceremony for the "Manga We Want to See Animated Ranking 2026," scheduled for March 4th. The full lineup for all 50 AJ stages, including titles such as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba, JUJUTSU KAISEN, ONE PIECE, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, and more favourites.

AnimeJapan 2026 Ticket information

Tickets to AnimeJapan 2026 are now available for pre-order with a two-tier system. Events include Official merchandise featuring key visual characters, the Production Works Gallery, Cosplayer's World, and other popular attractions with updates to come. This year's AJ Stage lineup brings together everything from beloved fan-favorites to highly anticipated new anime, with new announcements, talks, and live performances from a star-studded cast!

Admission Tickets (with Stage Lottery)

You cannot partake in the stage lottery with this ticket.

Sales Period: January 16 (Fri) 2026, 20:00 – February 24 (Tue) 2026, 23:59 JST

Price: ¥2,500 (tax included) per day

*Free entry for children under 12 years old

*Children below 12 years old are required to purchase the stage lottery ticket to view AJ Stages

Application Period: February 27 (Fri) 2026, 10:00 – March 5 (Thu) 2026, 23:59 JST

Sales Location: https://www.trip.com/t/iexitLXi1T2

Issuing method: Web ticket

*No mobile app required. Tickets can be accessed via a web browser through a link received upon purchase.

You will need a device with access to the internet to show your ticket at the entrance. There is no free Wi-Fi at the venue.

Please use the link provided after purchase to apply for stage programs.

*System fees and ticket issuing fees may apply.

*There is no limit to the number of tickets that can be purchased by one person; however, a maximum of 2 tickets per purchase is allowed.

*See here for details on stage applications and schedule.

*The following are strictly prohibited: reselling/transferring/exchanging the ticket for commercial purposes, at higher prices than the original, or via online auctions, social media to multiple unspecified customers.

*No refunds will be accepted after the purchase for any reason, including natural disasters or traffic accidents.

*Lost, stolen or damaged tickets will not be reissued.

Admission Tickets (without Stage Lottery)

You cannot partake in the stage lottery with this ticket.

Sales Period: February 25 (Wed) 2026, 00:00 – March 27 (Fri) 2026, 23:59 JST

Price: ¥2,500 (tax included) per day

*Free entry for children under 12 years old

Sales Location: https://www.trip.com/t/iexitLXi1T2

Issuing method: Web ticket

*System fees and ticket issuing fees may apply.

*Each ticket is valid only for one day. There are no two-day tickets.

*Tickets will be sold while supplies last.

*Lost, stolen or damaged tickets will not be reissued.

