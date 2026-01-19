Posted in: Apple, Music, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Pluribus

Pluribus: Vince Gilligan Series Gets Vinyl Soundtrack From Mutant

Mutant is taking preorders for the vinyl soundtrack to Vince Gilligan and Apple TV's Pluribus Season 1, so grab it before it sells out.

The soundtrack includes 12 tracks, featuring Dave Porter’s score and songs from the acclaimed series.

Pluribus, from Vince Gilligan, is Apple TV’s latest hit, starring Golden Globe winner Rhea Seehorn.

Exclusive double LP set features artwork by Mike Koelsch and liner notes by the Pluribus creative team.

Pluribus has made quite a mark already, as the latest show from Vince Gilligan (X-Files, Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul) wrapped up its first season on Apple TV a couple of weeks ago. Critics and audiences alike have sung its praises, and just last weekend, star Rhea Seehorn won Best Actress in a Television Drama Series at the Golden Globes for the show. Mutant is now jumping in to offer the soundtrack to the first season of the show on vinyl. The release will feature 12 tracks and selections from the series composer, Dave Porter. It is spread out across two 140-gram discs and will run you $45. You can see more release info and the tracklist below.

Pluribus Soundtrack Release Details

Mutant, in partnership with Sony Music, is proud to present the premiere physical release of the soundtrack to Vince Gilligan's hit Apple TV series PLURIBUS, produced by Sony Pictures Television. Featuring one disc of original score cues by long-time Gilligan collaborator, composer Dave Porter, and 12 songs from the critically acclaimed series. Featuring original artwork by Mike Koelsch and liner notes by the series creative team, this special release will be available for pre-order at Mutant's webstore, madebymutant.com, on Friday, January 16th, 2026. Starring Golden Globe and Critics' Choice Award-winner Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus is a genre-bending original in which the most miserable person on Earth must save the world from happiness. In addition to Seehorn, the series stars Karolina Wydra (Sneaky Pete) and Carlos-Manuel Vesga (The Hijacking of Flight 601), and guest stars Miriam Shor (American Fiction) and Samba Schutte (Our Flag Means Death). Pluribus is produced for Apple TV by Sony Pictures Television and executive-produced by Emmy Award winner Vince Gilligan alongside WGA Award winner Gordon Smith, Alison Tatlock, Diane Mercer, Allyce Ozarski, and Jeff Frost. Jenn Carroll and Trina Siopy serve as co-executive producers.

Here is the tracklist for the soundtrack:

Disc One

Score Selections by Dave Porter

Disc Two – Songs

SIDE A

1. Dancing Folk: Movement 1 – Oliver Davis

2. Nobody Told Me – Murat Evgin

3. Sonnet (Pluribus Edit) – DakhaBrakha

4. Sumac – Loris

5. Vessel (Pluribus Edit) – John Lamke

6. Deo gratis – Huelgas Ensemble, Paul Van Nevel

SIDE B

1. A Calf Born in Winter – Khruangbin

2. Blues (Pluribus Edit) – Nina Becker Marcelo Callado

3. People Are Strange – Kit Sebastian

4. Esperanza – Hermanos Gutiérrez

5. You Got To Be Sure! – Traffic Sound

6. Conquistadora (Pluribus Edit) – Chantal Claret

