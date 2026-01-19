Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television
SNL Reactions, DC Studios, 60 Minutes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch
In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, Green Day/Super Bowl LX, 60 Minutes, DC Studios, The Rookie, Lanterns, SNL, The Beauty, and more!
- SNL returned with Finn Wolfhard hosting, plus reactions and a look at Stranger Things sketches
- Major updates from DC Studios: James Gunn teases new DCU projects; new Lanterns series insights
- Green Day announced as Super Bowl LX opening ceremony headliners; key TV previews and reviews
- 60 Minutes airs buzzworthy "Inside CECOT" segment; The Rookie, Industry & more TV coverage
Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…
BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, Green Day/Super Bowl LX, 60 Minutes, The Madison, DC Studios, The Rookie, Lanterns, The Flash: Grant Gustin & DCU, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, SNL, Industry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Beauty, and More!
Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 19th, 2026:
Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow" Preview
Green Day Set to Headline NFL Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony
60 Minutes Finally Confirms "Inside CECOT" Segment Airing Tonight
Is 60 Minutes Looking to Air or Bury Pulled "CECOT" Segment Tonight?
The Madison Official Teaser Introduces Will Arnett's Dr. Phil Yorn
DC Studios' James Gunn: "A Lot" of DCU Projects Close to Green Light
AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Review: New Champs, New Stars
The Rookie Moves to Mondays with S08E04: "Cut and Run": Overview
Lanterns Star Kyle Chandler Had "Fantastic" Time Filming DCU Series
The Flash: Grant Gustin Shuts Down DCU/"Blonde Hairgate" Rumors
One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Meet Baroque Works' Miss All-Sunday
SNL Returns: Finn Wolfhard Gets By With a Little Help From His Friends
SNL: Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? Yes, The Conspiracy Is "Real"!
SNL: Harry Potter & Ron Weasley's "Heated Rivalry"; Jason Momoa/Hagrid
Industry Season 4: S04E02 "The Commander and the Grey Lady" Preview
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our S01E01 "The Hedge Knight" Preview
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: A Look at Tonight's Sneak Preview
Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man Documentary Chronicles Comedy Legend
The Beauty Cast Discusses Stunt Work, Memorable Moments & More
