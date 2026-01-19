Posted in: streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, television

SNL Reactions, DC Studios, 60 Minutes & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, Green Day/Super Bowl LX, 60 Minutes, DC Studios, The Rookie, Lanterns, SNL, The Beauty, and more!

Article Summary SNL returned with Finn Wolfhard hosting, plus reactions and a look at Stranger Things sketches

Major updates from DC Studios: James Gunn teases new DCU projects; new Lanterns series insights

Green Day announced as Super Bowl LX opening ceremony headliners; key TV previews and reviews

60 Minutes airs buzzworthy "Inside CECOT" segment; The Rookie, Industry & more TV coverage

Welcome back, folks! With My Chemical Romance setting the perfect tone with "Sing" (BCTV DD's unofficial "official" theme), we've got your latest edition of BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. If you love television, we're pretty sure that you'll find something worth checking out. Here's a look at what's on the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board for today (and make sure to check out the main site for even more television goodness)…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: Primal, Green Day/Super Bowl LX, 60 Minutes, The Madison, DC Studios, The Rookie, Lanterns, The Flash: Grant Gustin & DCU, One Piece: Into the Grand Line, SNL, Industry, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, The Beauty, and More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Monday, January 19th, 2026:

Genndy Tartakovsky's Primal: Our S03E02: "Kingdom Of Sorrow" Preview

Green Day Set to Headline NFL Super Bowl LX Opening Ceremony

60 Minutes Finally Confirms "Inside CECOT" Segment Airing Tonight

Is 60 Minutes Looking to Air or Bury Pulled "CECOT" Segment Tonight?

The Madison Official Teaser Introduces Will Arnett's Dr. Phil Yorn

DC Studios' James Gunn: "A Lot" of DCU Projects Close to Green Light

AEW Collision Maximum Carnage Review: New Champs, New Stars

The Rookie Moves to Mondays with S08E04: "Cut and Run": Overview

Lanterns Star Kyle Chandler Had "Fantastic" Time Filming DCU Series

The Flash: Grant Gustin Shuts Down DCU/"Blonde Hairgate" Rumors

One Piece: Into the Grand Line: Meet Baroque Works' Miss All-Sunday

SNL Returns: Finn Wolfhard Gets By With a Little Help From His Friends

SNL: Stranger Things 5 Episode 9?!? Yes, The Conspiracy Is "Real"!

SNL: Harry Potter & Ron Weasley's "Heated Rivalry"; Jason Momoa/Hagrid

American Horror Story, The Boys & Doctor Who: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Industry Season 4: S04E02 "The Commander and the Grey Lady" Preview

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: Our S01E01 "The Hedge Knight" Preview

The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins: A Look at Tonight's Sneak Preview

Mel Brooks: The 99 Year Old Man Documentary Chronicles Comedy Legend

The Beauty Cast Discusses Stunt Work, Memorable Moments & More

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here. You know – it's what you're reading right now! If you've read this far and haven't signed up yet, take a second and do it – you won't regret it!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!