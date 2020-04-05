WrestleMania 36 Results Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins; 24/7 Title

Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins met in the antepenultimate match of WrestleMania 36 Night One on Saturday. Will Owens finally get his revenge on the "Monday Night Messiah"? We've got your results right here. Rollins made his way to the ring in an all-white outfit, grinning and arms outstretched. He looked like he got dressed up early for his Easter Sunday Jesus Christ Superstar watch party next weekend. Owens was focused as he walked calmly to the ring, his long-sought revenge finally within site. Rollins retreated from the ring so Owens could pace while his entrance music played. There's no crowd here, guys. Just get going.

WrestleMania 36 Match 6: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins

Rollins went for the hug to start the match, begging off Owens when he tried to attack. After a sucker punch from Rollins, things spilled outside for a brief exchange. Rollins got back in first and went for the Stomp on Owens, but Owens dodged. After a brief exchange, Owens took control. He pounded Rollins in the corner, then dropped him with an Irish whip and a clothesline. After a senton from Owens, Rollins rolled out of the ring. Owens gave chase and tossed Rollins around the ringside area.

After Owens brought the action back inside, he tried to powerbomb Rollins on the apron. Rollins reversed with a backdrop, which gave him time to recover and control of the match. He capitalized with a falcon arrow on the apron. Rollins allowed the ref to count to three with Owens outside the ring, then delivered a suicide dive. Seth then taunted Owens while the ref restarted the count. He dove again. After a little more trashtalking, Rollins tried again, but Owens countered with a forearm and made his way back in. That didn't last long as Rollins hit the slingblade in the middle of the ring, beat Owens down a bit, and continued to talk trash.

Rollins went for the stomp to finish things off, missing twice in a row before Owens hit a DDT. As both men made their way to their feet, Rollins tried a splash on Owens in the cornet. Owens reversed with a superkick, hit the cannonball, and dropped a top rope senton on Rollins. The two exchanged counters as Owens tried a popup powerbomb and a stunner before Rollins delivered an enziguri and Owens responded with a clothesline. Rollins rolled to the Apron, but Owens pulled him up on the ropes to try for a superplex, but Rollins countered with a thumb to the eyes.

Rollins turned a sunset flip into a turnbuckle bomb on the other side of the ring followed by pair of superkicks superkick, but Owens countered with a popup powerbomb. Both men sucked air on the mat for a while. Owens made it to his feet first as Rollins once again rolled to the aprin. Rollins made a break for it and Owens followed. Rollins grabbed the ring bell and smashed Owens in the face with a satisfying ding. Owens won by disqualification.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Was this really a WrestleMania-worthy finish? I understand that circumstances are different this year, but this was the time for this feud to end. Oh, hold on.

WrestleMania 36 Match 6: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins – Take Two

Owens grabbed the microphone and taunted Rollins for taking the cheap way out. He demanded Rollins return to the ring to finish the match with no disqualifications. Rollins agreed and started off with a high knee. He tossed Owens outside and called him a fat piece of crap. Rollins followed and beat Owens down in the ringside area. He checked with the ref that he could do "whatever I want" and then smashed Owens in the face with the steel ring steps. Then he grabbed a steel chair from the timekeeper's area and delivered a shot to the back, the stomach, and then the back again.

Rollins lectured Owens on his big mouth as the referee tried to convince Rollins to bring this back in the ring. Rollins disagreed with that course of action and cleared off the announce table instead. By the time he was done, Owens had the ring bell, and he repaid Rollins twice for the shot from earlier, leaving Rollins laying on the announce table. Uh oh.

Rollins hopped over the barricade and climbed the WrestleMania sign. He dropped an elbow on Rollins from the top. Rollins' groaning was particularly inspired with the lack of crowd noise. Owens tossed Rollins in the ring to finish him off. Urrrgggh! AAaarrgghh! Urrrgghhh! Aggghh-aagh-ahh! Good stuff. The moaning continued as Rollins begged for his life, but Owens hit the stunner and pinned him.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So, Too

Okay, that was much better. The MVP of WrestleMania tonight is clearly the ringside microphones, as nothing has contributed more to the realism of these matches than the crisp, clear sound of violence and its resulting cries of pain. This match was as satisfying as it was going to be, and though I'm still not convinced on Owens as the new Stone Cold, there's no doubt these are two of the best in the business.

In a post-match segment, Rob Gronkowski and Mojo Rawley reminded us this show has a host. R-Truth showed up to hang out, so Gronk pinned him. Your new 24/7 champion: Gronkowski.

