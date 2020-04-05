WrestleMania 36 is underway, and in the second match of the night, King Corbin took on Elias. This match hasn't had the months-long build that others on the card have, with the match being made by WrestleMania 36 host Rob Gronkowski just a little over a week ago on WWE SmackDown. King Corbin viciously attacked Elias and pushed him off a balcony to the concrete floor. Some were not sure Elias would make it for the match, but this being WrestleMania, we know better.

WrestleMania 36: King Corbin Vs Elias Results

Corbin came out first, showing us what happened on SmackDown eight days ago, then demanded that since there was no way Elias could make the match to give him a ten count and the victory. With the strum of his guitar, Elias appeared and gained an advantage before the bell rang by hitting Corbin with his guitar. Once the bell rang, we were treated to some solid back and forth action, with both trying to make the most of what turned out to be a a little longer match than most probably expected at this stacked WrestleMania.

The Finish

King Corbin did his usual heel move of yelling about how Elias is out of his league, allowing the WWE's resident troubadour to make a comeback. After beating on Corbin in the corner, Elias nearly ended the match multiple times, including eating a Deep Six from Corbin for a long two count. After Corbin tried using the ropes for a pin, Elias scored the victory on a roll-up and a fistful of tights. Solid match between the two, although not sure if it was WrestleMania worthy. Hopefully Elias can build off this one. 2.5/5

Your Winner: Elias by roll-up

