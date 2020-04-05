WrestleMania 36 Results Daniel Bryan vs Sami Zayn

After weeks of back and forth, it's time for Daniel Bryan and Sami Zayn's feud to reach its conclusion at WWE's WrestleMania 36. I've been mostly invested in this due to Bryan's excellent character work – from face to heel, and back to face. Zayn himself is also an excellent heel. The two are exceptional on their promos and show some incredible in ring ability.

Bryan was ready to get things moving, but Zayn did what he does best. Avoid the inevitable in ring fight. After jumping in and out of the ring several times, we finally got some action with Drew Gulak going after Zayn's crew. Zayn tried to work things out with his words, but Bryan was hungry for action. Bryan absolutely had the upper hand through this match. That being said, Zayn took the win and retained the Intercontinental Championship.

This match was fun, but it would have been better if Zayn got some moves in. A lot of the action happened outside the ring between Gulak, Cesaro, and Shinsuke Nakamura. And this was match for the Intercontinental Championship! It felt like your regular run-of-the-mill Monday Night RAW match.

This was a weak showing for all parties involved, and should have been produced better. After weeks of build up it felt like nothing really happened. Even if the title didn't change hands, this could have been produced a lot better. They could have had Zayn be stronger in the ring instead of acting like a coward. He's a talented guy, and I like watching him wrestle.

I'm not even entirely convinced of the friendship between Bryan and Gulak. I'm just waiting for one of them to turn on the other — I half expected that to happen tonight. It would have made the match more interesting. Here's hoping the rest of WrestleMania 36 isn't this bad.