WrestleMania 36 Results Becky Lynch vs. Shayna Baszler

Becky Lynch and Shayna Baszler finally faced off at WrestleMania 36 for Lynch's Raw Women's Championship. Lynch made her way to the WWE Performance Center driving her "The Man" truck, leaving it parked in the driveway and then walking the rest of the way to the building. While Lynch made her way to backstage, Baszler made her entrance. Lynch then made the short walk to the ring in a gold studded jacket. Todd Phillips and Byron Saxton handled commentary for this match. Did you know WrestleMania is presented by Snickers?

WrestleMania 36 Match 3: Lynch vs. Bazler

The women started off exchanging quick, stiff punches, more akin to a barfight than your typical pro wrestling exchange. The match quickly led outside where Baszler gained the advantage and tried to powerbomb Lynch, but Lynch reversed and gained control to toss Baszler around the ringside area a bit before sending her back inside. Lynch then hit a dropkick from the top and delivered a WrestleMania beatdown in the corner.

Baszler turned the tables by intercepting Lynch's springboard kick and the two engaged in some chain wrestling before Bazler took control for a while, delivering some power moves and getting a 2-count. Baszler went for a knee strike but Lynch dodged. They made their way to the ring apron to trade blows before Lynch dropped Baszler with a Rock Bottom on the apron.

Lynch was unable to get the pinfall, so she took to the top rope. Unfortunately, Bazler was too quick to her feet and kicked Lynch in the head, then dropped her for an armbar and transitioned into the Disarm-her. Thankfully, Lynch was able to escape her own hold, but a knee to the face earned another two-count for Baszler. Lynch rolled to the outside where Baszler tried once, and failed, to apply the Kirifuda clutch, but succeeded on a second time.

The brawl spilled outside again, where Bazler picker up Lynch and swung her into the announce table. She talked some trash and sent Lynch back into the ring. Lynch played possum and tried for the disarmer, but Baszler reversed into another Kirifuda clutch. Lynch, however, was able to reverse it into a pinning attempt which got the three even as Baszler kept the hold locked on. Baszler was displeased, and Lynch walked away still Raw Women's Champion for the second WrestleMania in a row.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It's hard to follow Baron Corbin, one of my favorite wrestlers working today. How can you not love that guy? Still, Lynch and Baszler gave it their best. Where the silence can often seem awkward in the crowd-free era, the gruesomely clear sound of flash pummeling flesh enhanced the violence of this match. Though the match started off strong, it was too short and I'm not sure the right woman won. Lynch won the title at WrestleMania last year and held it since then, but WWE apparently doesn't feel The Man's act has gotten stale. Or, at least, they don't feel Baszler is ready to improve on it. Baszler is not done yet, however, based on the way she reacted, so look for a rematch in the near future.

Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool for live coverage of WrestleMania 36. You can read the results here for the "Kickoff Show" match between Drew Gulak and Cesaro. The Kabuki Warriors also faced off against Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross for the Women's Tag Team Championship. You can read about that here. The results for Baron Corbin's bout with Elias are here.