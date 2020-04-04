WrestleMania 36 Kickoff: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro Results [SPOILERS]

Drew Gulak and Cesaro kicked off WrestleMania 36 Saturday with a pre-show match. In addition to giving us our first taste of WrestleMania without an audience, and our first look at the set, the match also proved that even though WWE may have split WrestleMania into two different nights, there's still room for someone to be relegated to the pre-show. Michael Cole did commentary alone for the match.

Wrestlemania 36 Match 1: Drew Gulak vs. Cesaro

Gulak and Cesaro opened the match with some mat wrestling, as Gulak used his counter and submission skills against Cesaro's strength. Gulak focused on damaging Cesaro's arm. The match quickly went outside after Gulak dumped Cesaro over the ropes, and the two brawled briefly before returning to the ring only to go right back outside for some more brawling, where Gulak threw Cesaro into both sets of ring steps.

Feeling confident, Gulak went to the top rope but met a forearm uppercut from Cesaro on the way down. A pin attempt led right back into an armbar though as they two continued to trade counters. A big boot finally gave Cesaro some control. Cesaro finished Gulak off with an airplane spin and the match was over as quickly as it started.

The Swiss Cyborg walked away with a victory, though this match served only as a teaser for the Intercontinental Championship match between Sami Zayn and Daniel Bryan later tonight. Cesaro will join Shinsuke Nakamura in Zayn's corner, while Gulak will join Bryan. The match was short and sweet and Gulak and Cesaro both work stiffly enough that two men grunting and grappling in complete silence didn't come off too awkwardly.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So!

Keeping it short was a good idea as well, and makes sense since there's no crowd to pander to. If the matches keep a similar tone for the rest of the night, this might not be so bad after all. Stay tuned to Bleeding Cool as we continue to bring you live WrestleMania 36 coverage throughout the next two nights.