Wrestlers Push Back Against Shane McMahon Character Assassination

Shane McMahon's wild ride following attempts to blame him for this year's crappy Royal Rumble continues as former colleagues speak out on the rumors about his backstage behavior.

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. And what goss could be hotter than the goss surrounding Vince McMahon's large adult son, Shane McMahon, who is reportedly in the doghouse with his father and the WWE. Well, maybe that drama my boy Vladimir Putin is having with Joe Biden over Ukraine, even though I keep telling him that he shouldn't allow himself to get so worked up over a former vassal state that's acting like such an international ho, trying to get with everyone in NATO just to make him jealous.

Anyway, according to reports originating earlier this week, the younger McMahon was fired by WWE due to what appears to be a need to make someone the scapegoat for the abysmally-received Royal Rumble, the latest in a long line of creative blunders by WWE that has made the company's product nigh-unwatchable for many years. Because Shane McMahon was involved in producing the match, he was saddled with the blame for the booking, which is ultimately the responsibility of his father.

Even worse, comrades, Shane's daddy's cronies have been going out of their way to smear The Best in the World, spreading rumors that he is difficult to work with in an attempt to block him getting a job elsewhere, such as with WWE's competition, AEW. Now, another veteran of the Attitude Era, former WCW Champion turned yoga guru Diamond Dallas Page, has weighed in with his thoughts on the situation, exonerating Shane McMahon of charges of egomania and suggesting that the idea is so ridiculous, it might even be a work.

On The Bro Show podcast, comrade DDP said:

I'm not saying it is (a work), but I just don't believe anything in wrestling anymore. It could be a complete work. Shane's a classy dude. Every experience I've ever had of Shane McMahon, it's been straight up. I don't see how Shane goes crazy in between, I saw him at the Hall of Fame. In this scenario, my opinion of Shane McMahon is really up there. I didn't see it. I'm not going to let some dirt sheets or people talking smack take that (change his opinion about Shane). I don't know what happened, I wasn't there. Do I think it could be a work? Part of me (says yes). I don't know for what reason it would be. Who knows, Shane could come through the crowd right before WrestleMania and he's booked in…who knows.

DDP isn't the only one to chime in on Shane McMahon's current situation, comrades. Former opponent Adam Scherr FKA Braun Strowman, who was also tossed out of WWE like yesterday's garbage in one of the company's famous rounds of mass budget cut releases, invited McMahon to join himself and fellow fired former WWE stars Killer Kross and EC3 in the #ControlYourNarrative movement.

"All you have to do is knock our doors open brother!!!!" Scherr posted on Instagram, adding, "@controlyournarrative #ChangeIsComing #TheAwakening #YouveBeenWarned #ControlYourNarrative @shanemcmahonwwe," which is very big of Scherr after all those mean things McMahon said about him during their WrestleMania feud last year. Haw haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: remember to take all of these rumors with a grain of salt, and socialism or death!