WWE Adds Four Matches to Extreme Rules PPV Card

WWE Extreme Rules is happening in just a few weeks, so WWE has decided it's probably best to get some matches on the schedule before then. As a result, several bouts were made official during this week's episode of WWE Raw, joining the Smackdown Women's Championship rematch between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair that was booked on Smackdown last week.

At Extreme Rules, Sheamus will challenge Damian Priest for the United States Championship after winning a number one contender match against Drew McIntyre on Raw. Randy Orton will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship in a match Lashley himself requested. Alexa Bliss and her magical doll, Lily, will get a shot at Charlotte Flair's Raw Women's Championship. And as previously mentioned, Bianca Belair will get a SummerSlam rematch against Becky Lynch for the Smackdown Women's Championship. Extreme Rules takes place on Sunday, September 26th at 8E/5P, streaming on Peackock in the United States and on the WWE Network elsewhere.

But first, on Smackdown later this week, Brock Lesnar will be at Madison Square Garden to fulfill one of his contractually obligated appearances and try to counter CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Adam Cole, and Ruby Soho showing up in AEW. Plus: Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair will sign the contract for their Extreme Rules match, and Edge will get a SummerSlam rematch with Seth Rollins.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: SmackDown returns to MSG with the return of The Beast and Edge vs. Seth Rollins this Friday (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NiMkKtNFub0)

On Raw next week, RKBro will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against Bobby Lashley and MVP ahead of Randy Orton's Extreme Rules match against Bobby Lashley.

And tonight on NXT on Tuesday, the long-awaited Bruce Pritchard era of NXT begins!

That show will also feature Ember Moon vs. Kay Lee Ray, Carmelo Hayes vs. Santos Escobar, Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter vs. Io Shirai and Zoey Stark, and MSK defending against Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. That is assuming Vince doesn't fire them all before the show starts on Tuesday. Plus: Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell will have bachelor and bachelorette parties.