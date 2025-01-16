Posted in: Impact Wrestling, Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling

WWE and TNA Make It Official With Multi-Year Crossover Partnership

El Presidente reports on WWE and TNA's new alliance that will see NXT and TNA talents crossing over weekly! Even The American CIA couldn't stop this historic partnership!

¡Saludos, comrades! It is I, El Presidente, reporting to you live from my solid gold wrestling ring inside my presidential palace, where I am currently teaching my personal security detail the proper technique for executing the People's Elbow! And speaking of the people's interests, I have some most exciting news about the world of professional wrestling that will make even my old friend Fidel Castro sit up in his grave and pop a rating! WWE and TNA Wrestling have announced a partnership that reminds me very much of the time I formed an alliance with my neighboring dictator to share our collection of vintage leg warmers. Just as I was clearly the dominant partner in that arrangement (my leg warmer collection is superior), WWE is taking the leading role in this historic collaboration with TNA Wrestling!

The multi-year deal, comrades, will see talent from both NXT and TNA crossing over between shows on a weekly basis, much like how The American CIA keeps trying to cross over into my territory (though with significantly less exploding cigars involved). This partnership will allow WWE's developmental talents to gain valuable experience while giving TNA's roster exposure to a wider audience. It's like socialism, but for wrestling! Everyone wins! Well, except perhaps AEW, but that is not WWE's problem, comrades.

The partnership has already born fruit sweeter than the mangoes in my presidential garden, with talents like Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry appearing on NXT programming throughout 2024. Grace even challenged for the NXT Women's Championship against Roxanne Perez at Battleground, in what my intelligence agencies tell me was an excellent match! Meanwhile, NXT stars like Wes Lee, Charlie Dempsey, and the entire Gallus faction have made appearances in TNA, spreading the wealth of talent like a properly functioning communist economy!

But let us be honest, comrades – this deal is probably designed to give WWE first dibs on any emerging TNA talent they wish to sign, much like how I have first rights to all the fresh coconuts in my country's palm trees. It is what we in the dictator business call a "strategic acquisition pipeline," though The American CIA prefers to call it "suspicious business practices" (they are just jealous of my coconut monopoly). And if it hurts AEW, all the better for WWE, which famously loves competition, as long as it's in name only, like between Raw and Smackdown.

The partnership will see crossover appearances on both NXT on The CW and TNA iMPACT! on AXS TV, creating more opportunities for wrestling fans to enjoy inter-promotional matches than I have secret underground bunkers (and believe me, comrades, I have many of those).

"This historic relationship demonstrates that collaboration and competition do not have to be mutually exclusive," said Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content & Distribution for TNA Wrestling and Anthem Sports & Entertainment, in between delicious licks of the bottom of WWE President Nick Khan's shoes. "Our partnership allows the TNA Wrestling brand and its incredible athletes to reach a significantly wider audience, while giving WWE and NXT stars an opportunity to cross the line and gain valuable experience, as they join forces with one of the most talented rosters in professional wrestling today. The response to our collaboration over the past year has been tremendous and both companies have benefited, but the fans have reaped the greatest rewards from this talent crossover and working relationship."

"We look forward to growing and evolving our partnership with TNA Wrestling and its outstanding group of athletes by creating new opportunities to further the development of our talent and to elevate the viewer experience at home," said WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative The Heartbreak Kid Shawn Michaels.

As your El Presidente, I fully endorse this partnership, as it reminds me of the fundamental principles of sharing resources for the greater good – even if one partner is clearly getting the better end of the deal. Besides, anything that creates more professional wrestling content for me to watch while avoiding my presidential duties is automatically a good thing!

And now, if you'll excuse me, comrades, I must return to training my elite guard in the proper execution of the Figure Four leg lock. These skills may come in handy during the next coup attempt! ¡Viva la lucha libre! This has been your El Presidente, reminding you that in wrestling, as in revolution, unity makes strength! Unless The American CIA is involved, in which case, trust no one!

