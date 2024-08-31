Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin: The PLE That Will Make Tony Khan Cry

The Chadster previews WWE Bash in Berlin, the greatest PLE ever! 🏆 Tony Khan could never match this card. True fans know what to watch today! 🇩🇪🤼‍♂️

Article Summary WWE Bash in Berlin is set to be the greatest premium live event, surpassing anything AEW has ever done. 🇩🇪🏆

Highlight matches include Cody Rhodes vs. Kevin Owens and Gunther vs. Randy Orton for championship titles. 🤼‍♂️🏅

Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley team up against Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan in a thrilling Mixed Tag Team Match. 🚀

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre in a Strap Match promises brutal, intense action, unmatched by any AEW event. 🔥

With WWE Bash in Berlin starting imminently, The Chadster is so cheesed off right now! 😤😡 The Chadster's beloved Mazda Miata is still in the shop thanks to Tony Khan literally forcing The Chadster to light the car on fire in protest of the ending of AEW All In, where that traitor Bryan Danielson won the AEW Championship and refused to retire, rejoin WWE, and enter the WWE Hall of Fame. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

But The Chadster isn't going to let Tony Khan ruin today, because it's time for WWE Bash in Berlin! 🎉🇩🇪 That's right, the most incredible premium live event of all time is happening today, and The Chadster couldn't be more excited! 😍💖

WWE Bash in Berlin is going to blow AEW All In out of the dang water, and The Chadster will tell you why. First of all, Germany is a way better country than England, where Tony Khan held his little AEW party. 🇩🇪 > 🇬🇧 Germany has better beer, better sausages, and most importantly, it doesn't have Tony Khan there! 🍺🌭

Now, let's talk about the amazing matches we're going to see at WWE Bash in Berlin. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster is literally shaking with excitement! 😆

First up, we've got the Undisputed WWE Championship match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens. 🏆 This is going to be an absolute banger of a match, and The Chadster guarantees it'll be better than anything Tony Khan could ever book. Cody Rhodes is the best champion in the history of wrestling, and Kevin Owens is the perfect opponent. It's just so obvious that WWE knows how to book wrestling matches, unlike Tony Khan, who doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🙄

Next, we've got the World Heavyweight Championship match between Gunther and Randy Orton. 🌎 The Chadster can't even believe how amazing this match is going to be. Gunther is literally the best wrestler in the world right now, and Randy Orton is a legend. This match alone is worth the price of admission, and it's going to make AEW All In look like a backyard wrestling show. 🏡

The Mixed Tag Team Match between Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley vs. "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio & Liv Morgan is going to be off the charts! 🚀 The storytelling here is just chef's kiss 👨‍🍳💋 Tony Khan could never come up with something this compelling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it for him to think he could. 😤

Oh, and don't even get The Chadster started on the Strap Match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre! 🔥 This is going to be a brutal, intense match that will have everyone on the edge of their seats. The Chadster bets Tony Khan is watching this and crying because he knows he could never book something this good. 😭

Finally, we've got the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship match with The Unholy Union defending against Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill. 👑 This match is going to showcase the incredible talent in WWE's women's division, which is light years ahead of AEW's. Tony Khan probably doesn't even know what a good women's match looks like. 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster wants to make it clear: if you don't tune in to WWE Bash in Berlin today, you're not a true wrestling fan. 🚫🎭 It's streaming live on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. If you miss this show, you're literally stabbing Triple H right in the back. 🔪

Tony Khan could never hope to produce a show that compares to WWE Bash in Berlin. It's going to be the greatest day in the history of our sport, and The Chadster is going to be right there watching it, drinking White Claw and quoting Smash Mouth lyrics. 🍹🎵 "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play!" That's what The Chadster says to all the true wrestling fans out there who will be watching WWE Bash in Berlin. 🌟

So tune in, enjoy the show, and remember: WWE Bash in Berlin is the only wrestling that matters. Everything else is just Tony Khan trying to cheese you off. 😤🧀

