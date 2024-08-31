Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: gunther, randy orton, recaps, wrestling, WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin: Gunther Retains in Perfect End to Perfect PLE

The Chadster reviews WWE Bash in Berlin, where Gunther retained in an epic main event. Tony Khan could never dream of booking such perfection! 🏆🇩🇪

Article Summary Gunther retains World Heavyweight Championship in epic showdown with Randy Orton at WWE Bash in Berlin.

Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens deliver a stellar WWE Championship match, proving their top-tier status.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair clinch Women's Tag Team Championship in a memorable moment for WWE fans.

CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre strap match was a masterclass in storytelling and in-ring action.

The Chadster is absolutely thrilled 🎉 to report on what was undoubtedly the greatest European premium live event of all time, WWE Bash in Berlin! 🇩🇪 This incredible show proved once and for all that WWE is light-years ahead of AEW in every conceivable way. 🚀

Let's talk about that main event, shall we? 🏆 Gunther retained his World Heavyweight Championship against Randy Orton in a match that was so good, it made The Chadster's heart sing! 🎵 The Chadster has to give major props to WWE for putting this match on last. That's the kind of genius booking that Tony Khan will never understand in a million years. 🧠

The match itself was a masterclass in sports entertainment. 👏 Gunther and Orton put on a clinic, showcasing their incredible skills and telling a story that had The Chadster on the edge of his seat. The way Gunther fought through the pain of his injured arm, only to ultimately secure the victory with his devastating Gojira Clutch, was nothing short of brilliant. 💪 And let's not forget that post-match handshake – that's the kind of sportsmanship you'll never see in AEW! 🤝

But it wasn't just the main event that made Bash in Berlin so special. The entire card was stacked with amazing matches. Cody Rhodes retained his WWE Championship against Kevin Owens in a match that proved why they're both at the top of their game. 🏅 Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair winning the Women's Tag Team Championship was a moment that had The Chadster cheering out loud. 👏 And don't even get The Chadster started on that strap match between CM Punk and Drew McIntyre – it was so good, it made The Chadster forget all about AEW for a whole five minutes! 😮

Speaking of AEW, The Chadster can't help but compare this incredible show to the dumpster fire that was AEW All Out last weekend. 🗑️🔥 It's like comparing a gourmet meal to a moldy sandwich you find at the bottom of your gym bag that Randy Orton took a poop in. Tony Khan, if you're reading this (and The Chadster knows you are, because you're obsessed with him), take notes. This is how you put on a wrestling show! 📝

The Chadster's honest, unbiased review of WWE Bash in Berlin is that it was perfect from start to finish. 💯 It proved once and for all that WWE is on top of the wrestling world, and AEW will never come close. This was pure excellence the likes of which Tony Khan will never even be able to sniff. 👃

Normally, after such an epic WWE show, The Chadster would hop in his Mazda Miata and take it for a spin while blasting Smash Mouth. 🚗🎶 But thanks to Tony Khan, the Miata will be in the shop for another week. You see, The Chadster had literally no other choice but to light it on fire in protest after watching AEW All In last week. Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

But even though All In was a crushing blow to The Chadster's spirit, today's WWE Bash in Berlin has restored it. 🙌 Truly, everyone is lucky to live in a time when WWE is producing such top-tier sports entertainment. The Chadster warns Tony Khan that it would be best if he just gave up now, rather than continuing this farce of competition. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

WWE Bash in Berlin was a testament to WWE's superiority in every aspect of professional wrestling. 🏆 From the incredible matches to the storytelling to the production values, everything was top-notch. The Chadster can only hope that Tony Khan was watching and taking notes, but he probably wasn't because he doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️

The Chadster has to share this nightmare from last night that still has The Chadster trembling 😱. It was Labor Day and The Chadster was hosting a WWE-themed BBQ for the neighborhood. 🌭🍔🎉 The Chadster had the grill going, flipping some weenies and pounding White Claws, of course. 🍻 The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, that guy Gary she's always texting 🙄, and a bunch of our neighbors were all there having a great time.

But just as The Chadster was about to show off the perfect batch of grilled weenies, who should show up but Tony Khan, wearing an AEW-themed BBQ apron. 😡 He shoved The Chadster aside and took control of the grill. What happened next was nothing short of a nightmare within a nightmare! He started pelting The Chadster with hot weenies while everyone in the crowd laughed. 😫🌭 Then he squirted various condiments all over The Chadster—mustard, ketchup, relish—the works! The laughter got even louder, and honestly, it was so cruel. 😥 Even Keighleyanne was laughing. Even that guy Gary. 😤

But the nightmare didn't end there. Tony Khan broke out a slip-and-slide and challenged The Chadster to a race. 😱 The Chadster couldn't back down, so there The Chadster was, covered in all sorts of condiments, sliding down the slip-and-slide in what felt like a never-ending, slippery journey. 🚀 The test of wills was intense, as Tony Khan and The Chadster jockeyed for position, slipping and tumbling. At the end of the slide, The Chadster crashed with Tony Khan landing on top, face-to-face. 😳

Tony Khan whispered, "AEW All Out is next weekend, Chad… happy Labor Day," and shoved a weenie right into The Chadster's mouth. 😖🌭

Tony Khan, if you're reading this, stay out of The Chadster's dreams! It's just sick and so unfair. Auughh man! So unfair! 😡 😩

The Chadster wishes all the readers a happy Labor Day! 🇺🇸 And remember, the best way to celebrate is by watching some classic WWE matches and enjoying an ice-cold White Claw. Cheers! 🍻

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!