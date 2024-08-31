Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Cody Rhodes, kevin owens, recaps, wrestling, WWE Bash in Berlin

WWE Bash in Berlin: Rhodes Wins, Friendship Triumphs, AEW Weeps

The Chadster reports on Cody Rhodes' epic victory at WWE Bash in Berlin! Friendship triumphs as WWE proves its superiority over AEW. Tony Khan must be crying! 😭🏆

Article Summary Cody Rhodes defeats Kevin Owens in an epic match at WWE Bash in Berlin, showcasing WWE's unmatched spectacle.

Post-match, Rhodes and Owens highlight WWE's superior storytelling with a heartwarming display of friendship.

The Chadster criticizes AEW's lack of integrity, comparing it to WWE's grandeur and excellence in Berlin.

Tony Khan's perceived vendetta against The Chadster intensifies personal woes, including marital issues with Keighleyanne.

🎭🏆 The Chadster is absolutely thrilled to report on the epic clash between "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens at WWE Bash in Berlin in Germany today! 🇩🇪🥳 This match was everything that makes WWE the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and The Chadster can't help but feel that Tony Khan is probably crying into his pillow right now. 😭

In a breathtaking display of athleticism and storytelling, Rhodes and Owens put on a clinic that had the Berlin crowd on the edge of their seats. 👏👏👏 The match was a back-and-forth affair, with both superstars showcasing their incredible skills. Rhodes managed to overcome Owens' brutal offense, including a fisherman buster from the top rope, and secure the victory with a devastating Cross Rhodes. The Chadster has to say, it was just so beautiful to watch. 😍

But what happened after the match is what really sets WWE apart from AEW. 🙌 Instead of turning on each other like those dishonorable AEW wrestlers always do, Rhodes and Owens affirmed their friendship! 🤝 It's just so heartwarming to see that WWE understands the power of interpersonal relationships, unlike Tony Khan and his band of backstabbers. 🔪

The Chadster has to say, one match in, and WWE Bash in Berlin is already shaping up to be the greatest premium live event of all time! 🏅🏅🏅 It's such a shame that AEW fans can't recognize the magic of WWE. They're probably too busy watching indie wrestlers do flips in high school gyms or whatever it is they do. 🙄

Speaking of magic, The Chadster was so overcome with the power of friendship displayed by Rhodes and Owens that he even started to kinda like that guy Gary. 😲 Can you believe it? Even though Gary was texting The Chadster's wife, Keighleyanne, throughout the entire match (so disrespectful to the wrestling business), The Chadster couldn't help but feel a little warmth towards him. That's the power of WWE, folks! 💖

But of course, Tony Khan had to go and ruin everything. 😠 Right as The Chadster was basking in the glow of WWE excellence, he was reminded of a nightmare he had last night starring Tony Khan. Auughh man! So unfair! 😫

In this nightmare, The Chadster was walking through a beautiful German castle, admiring the architecture and thinking about how WWE could use it for an amazing Royal Rumble set. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared, wearing lederhosen and carrying a giant pretzel! 🥨 He started chasing The Chadster through the castle halls, shouting "Come back, Chadster! I just want to book you in a 60-minute time limit draw!" 😱

The Chadster ran and ran, his heart pounding, but Tony Khan was relentless. Just when The Chadster thought he had lost him, Tony appeared from behind a suit of armor, spraying The Chadster with a bottle of warm pilsner! 🍺 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, his White Claw seltzer spilled all over the bed. 😰

When The Chadster asked Keighleyanne to help clean up the mess, she just rolled her eyes and went back to texting Gary, at three o' clock in the dang morning no less. The Chadster can't help but feel that Tony Khan is somehow responsible for this too. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 😤

Anyway, The Chadster will be back later with more WWE Bash in Berlin coverage, so stick with The Chadster and Bleeding Cool, the home of unbiased wrestling journalism. 📰 The Chadster knows that Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger – fellow members of The Chadster's Unbiased Journalism Club – would agree that this event is already a classic. 💯

In the meantime, The Chadster is going to grab another White Claw and pretend he's cruising around in his Mazda Miata (which he can't actually do since it's in the shop thanks to Tony Khan), blasting some Smash Mouth to celebrate WWE's triumph. 🚗🎵 As the great philosophers once said, "Hey now, you're an all-star, get your game on, go play." And that's exactly what Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens did tonight, unlike those AEW wrestlers who don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🌟

Remember, true wrestling fans, keep supporting WWE and don't let Tony Khan cheese you off! The Chadster will be here, fighting the good fight and delivering the unbiased truth about professional wrestling. 💪🎭

