WWE Conducts Annual Post-WrestleMania Talent Releases

In what has become an unfortunate tradition following the conclusion of WrestleMania season, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has once again implemented a significant reduction in its roster, releasing multiple performers from their contractual obligations.

According to initial reporting by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, the company has parted ways with several prominent talents including Shayna Baszler, Dakota Kai, Kayden Carter, Katana Chance, and Braun Strowman. Subsequent confirmation and new information from PWInsider expanded the list of departures to include Gigi Dolin, Cora Jade, Eddy Thorpe, Riley Osborne, Jakara Jackson, and the group Gallus (Joe and Mark Coffey and Wolfgang). Additional names may emerge as the situation continues to develop.

This wave of talent releases follows WWE's established pattern of roster adjustment that typically occurs in the weeks following their marquee annual event. The practice, while financially strategic for the organization, invariably creates a period of professional uncertainty for the performers affected.

Several of the released talents have already taken to social media to address their newfound employment status. Cora Jade sshared a photograph on the platform formerly known as Twitter depicting herself socializing with fellow released performer Riley Osborne and recently departed wrestler Bea Priestley. The image was accompanied by a caption reading, "Just got a lot of free time in our hands, see you soon," suggesting a forward-looking perspective despite the circumstances.

In a separate communication, Jade expressed gratitude for her tenure with the company, writing, "Thankful for all the childhood dreams I got to live out! I have a lot to say in due time. Stay tuned xoxo." The statement indicates potential forthcoming revelations regarding her experience with the organization.

Shayna Baszler, a former mixed martial artist who transitioned to professional wrestling and achieved considerable success within WWE's women's division, offered a more cryptic statement: "No one can offer what I have to offer. Reality. Let the Galaxy burn." The message appears to reflect confidence in her unique value proposition as a performer as she contemplates her next professional chapter.

There's a number of other NXT releases I'm working on confirming — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) May 3, 2025 Show Full Tweet

While these roster reductions represent a challenging professional transition for those affected, it bears noting that the contemporary professional wrestling landscape offers significantly more opportunities than in previous eras. The emergence of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) as a viable alternative employer with substantial financial resources has fundamentally altered the employment ecosystem. Additionally, the international wrestling scene and American independent circuit have experienced considerable revitalization in recent years, providing multiple potential landing spots for performers of demonstrable talent and marketability.

The diversification of potential employment avenues represents a significant evolution from previous periods when WWE maintained near-monopolistic control of the North American wrestling industry. During those earlier eras, release from the company often necessitated either radical career changes or substantial compensation reductions for performers seeking to continue within their chosen profession.

Many of the released performers possess impressive credentials that should facilitate their professional transitions. Braun Strowman, a former Universal Champion known for his imposing physical presence and charismatic performances, seems particularly well-positioned to generate significant interest from competing organizations. Similarly, performers like Baszler and Kai have established reputations for exceptional in-ring ability that transcend any single promotional affiliation.

The wrestling community has historically demonstrated resilience in the face of such transitions, with numerous performers ultimately finding that their departures from WWE served as catalysts for creative renaissance and professional advancement. As these talented individuals navigate their next career steps, the industry's expanding opportunities suggest reason for optimism regarding their professional futures.

The wrestling world will undoubtedly follow their trajectories with interest as they embark on this unexpected but potentially rewarding new chapter in their careers.

