WWE Hall Of Famer Lita To Make Her Return Tonight On SmackDown

Fans were left excited after a segment on last week's SmackDown on Fox when SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair announced that not only would she be entering as one of 30 women in the Women's Royal Rumble match in two weeks, but that the match would include a number of returning big names as entrants. Names such as former WWE star and current IMPACT Knockouts Champion Mickie James and Brie & Nikki Bella were definitely surprises, but possibly the most popular entrant will be "Attitude Era" star and WWE Hall of Famer Lita. And now her fans have something to be excited about tonight, as it was just announced that Lita will be on SmackDown tonight.

In a surprise announcement as a part of WWE.com's preview for tonight's SmackDown on Fox, the company announced that the legendary Lita will be appearing live on tonight's show. It's been nearly 2o years since Lita last appeared on an episode of SmackDown, so that makes this quite the long-awaited return.

Last week, it was announced that WWE Hall of Famer Lita would be among the honored participants competing in the Women's Royal Rumble Match for the opportunity to headline WrestleMania. Now, for the first time in nearly 20 years, the groundbreaking four-time Women's Champion is set to return to the blue brand. Don't miss SmackDown tonight at 8/7 C on FOX.

So what can we expect to see from Lita on tonight's show? Obviously, she will be addressing her upcoming in-ring return at the Royal Rumble, but will that draw the ire of Champion Charlotte Flair, who seems to take exception to any woman who thinks they can out-compete her?

To see Lita's return, tune in to SmackDown tonight at 8 pm on Fox.