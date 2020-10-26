WWE Hell in a Cell Recap – Betrayal! Why, Tucker, Why?!

Miz and Otis fought each other for custody of the Money in the Bank contract at WWE Hell in a Cell. Was it a travesty of justice? Read on to find out.

I'm Jude Terror, and this is The Shovel, Bleeding Cool's weekly wrestling recap column where we watch this crap, so you don't have to. The crap in question this week is WWE Hell in a Cell, emanating from the WWE Thunderdome at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida, and broadcast live and on-demand on the WWE Network.

There are five matches scheduled on the card, though of course, like all professional sports organization, WWE likes to sometimes wait until game day and let the athletes book their own matches at the last minute based on who cuts a twenty-minute promo at the start of the show, so who knows what could get added. On the card though: The Miz vs. Otis for the Money in the Bank contract, Jeff Hardy vs. Elias, Bayley vs. Sasha Banks for the Smackdown Women's Championship, Randy Orton vs. Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and Jey Uso vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 Recap Part 3

Man, I would have hated being Jeff Hardy or Elias and following that Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso match. Otis and Tucker talk to Kayla Braxton backstage before Otis's match. Otis says his mama told him if he got it, flaunt it. He's got it. Miz wants it. So he should come and get it. Otis complains about Miz taking him to court. He's really angry at the Miz. Presumably, he's going to take it out on him.

Miz comes to the ring with John Morrison. Then Otis comes out with Tucker. I'm not sure if I've just never paid attention before, but I think Otis has a new theme song, a southern rock kinda number with the theme of Otis being a "blue-collar working man." Do you think Otis is a Trump voter? I'm thinking probably.

The Miz vs. Otis – Money in the Bank Briefcase on the Line

Otis steamrolls Miz as soon as the match starts. He hits a bunch of big moves and shrugs off whatever Miz tries to throw at him. The fight spills outside, and Otis introduces Miz's face to the announce table and then tosses him back in.

John Morrison distracts Otis and Miz takes control for the first time. He hits a DDT and gets a two-count. Then Miz distracts the ref so Morrison can get in a cheap shot. Miz hits the It Kicks and a running clothesline, then a double axehandle off the top rope, which is an old school move I always appreciate seeing. Otis tries to fight back, but Miz gives him a big boot. More It Kicks, but Miz makes the mistake of trying to kick Otis in his stomach, which we know only causes him to hulk up.

Otis makes a comeback. He tackles Miz a few times and hits a flapjack and a corner clothesline. Miz is out. Otis goes for the caterpillar, but Morrison pulls Miz out. After some more shenanigans, Otis has Miz in the ring again, and Miz distracts the ref. Morrison tries to hit Otis with the Money in the Bank briefcase, but the ref catches him at the last second. She ejects Morrison from ringside.

Otis hits a discus clothesline on Miz. Miz trips Otis, sending him tripping into the ropes, where Tucker smacks Otis in the face with the briefcase. Miz pins him.

Winner: The Miz

So the Miz now has the Money in the Bank Briefcase, and Tucker has turned heel. Not sure where they go from here, with Tucker and Otis on different brands, but it was unexpected, and for WWE, I'll take that. The match was short and inoffensive.

Kayla Braxton congratulates Miz backstage. She says the cost of his victory was totally destroying Otis's life. Otis says he did what was necessary. Morrison says now the contract will have a purpose. Miz says he won't squander this golden opportunity. He puts the WWE Champion and Universal Champion on notice. He says he's cashed it in before, and he'll do it again successfully.

Miz says Otis took the contract for granted, and he took his best friend for granted. Tucker shows up. Kayla asks him why he did it. "We were supposed to be a team, but I was the workhorse. I carried the load. I did everything for that man. For the team. I put him first for the team. I treated him like a brother. And for what? So that nobody ever say me? So that I was an afterthought?" Tucker says everyone focused on Otis, but Tucker is the one who did the work. Otis can't do anything without Tucker.

Otis runs up and attacks Tucker. They brawl until the camera cuts away.

Otis runs up and attacks Tucker. They brawl until the camera cuts away.