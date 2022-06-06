WWE Hires New Marketing Executive While Stephanie McMahon on Leave

WWE has hired Catherine Newman as Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing following rumors that Stephanie McMahon is being pushed out by her own father. Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, once again bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. And boy is this goss hot, comrades! Muy cailente, in fact!

WWE issued a press release today announcing the new hire:

WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced that Catherine Newman has been named Executive Vice President and Head of Marketing. Newman brings more than two decades of executive experience to WWE including her most recent role as Chief Marketing Officer of Manchester United Media. She has also held senior positions at The Times of London and Financial Times, leading global marketing initiatives, developing strategic partnerships, and boosting subscription growth across various products. As part of WWE's senior leadership team, Newman's oversight will include Marketing, Brand, Community Relations, Entertainment Relations, Creative Services and Photography. She is a graduate of Loughborough University, a Chartered Institute of Marketing Postgraduate from Buckinghamshire New University and a Fellow & Mentor in the Marketing Academy, United Kingdom.

And that would be just another day at the revolving door of WWE employment if not for an article published on Business Insider over the weekend claiming Stephanie McMahon's leave of absence from WWE wasn't her own idea. The article claims that McMahon was not hitting the company's target of generating $100 million per year from brand partnerships, and that the company is actively interviewing candidates to replace McMahon. One of McMahon's duties was marketing, and it looks like WWE has found someone to cover that one. The article quotes an inside source from the company as saying, "We weren't seeing that growth. When someone is moved out of a company, it's usually the result of something not working. We took stronger control of that a few months ago." With Stephanie McMahon on leave, WWE President Nick Khan, the Grim Reaper of Wrestling, has been performing her duties.

Comrades, if this report is true, I have to admire Vince McMahon's commitment to maintaining his own wealth and power even at the expense of his own family. His son-in-law, Triple H, has already been effectively castrated for failing to defeat AEW in the Wednesday Night Wars. He's previously fired his son, Shane McMahon, and blamed him for this year's lackluster Royal Rumble. And now Stephanie McMahon is getting her turn. Vince, if you ever want to get out of the wrestling business, I feel you could have a great future in the world of international despotism. Give me a call! Haw haw haw haw haw!

Until next time, comrades: socialism or death!