Report: Khan to Take Over WWE in Stephanie McMahon's Absence

Greetings, comrades! It is I, your El Presidente, Bleeding Cool trash TV correspondent and twelve-time Association of International Dictators (AID) Despot of the Year, bringing you the latest wrestling news and hot goss. Yesterday, we learned that Stephanie McMahon will take a leave of absence from WWE to focus on her family. The news came as a shock to fans and, reportedly, people backstage in WWE alike, and left many questions. What caused McMahon to take a leave of absence? When will she be back? Who will take over for her while she's gone? What is the airspeed of an unladen swallow?

I cannot answer all of those questions comrades, especially not knowing whether you mean an African or European swallow. But one question that can be answered is who will take over in Stephanie McMahon's absence, and the answer, according to WrestleNomics' Brandon Thurston, is WWE President Nick Khan. Khan has become something of a villain to wrestling fans since coming to power in WWE, with fans placing most of the blame for WWE's efforts to "cut costs" by regularly laying off employees and cutting talent. Khan has also presided over controversial decisions like WWE forbidding talent to run their own Twitch streams. It may not be fair to blame Khan for those decisions, since ultimately the buck stops at Vince McMahon, but when you're talking about wrestling fans, let's just say they aren't always the sharpest jackknife powerbombs in the drawer, if you know what I mean. Haw haw haw haw!

And so, Khan taking over Stephanie McMahon's role while she takes a leave of absence, and months after her husband, Triple H, was forced to retire from in-ring competition and take a break from his own corporate duties after a serious cardiac event, will be seen by many as a power grab, even if Stephanie McMahon really is returning eventually and even if Khan's intentions are pure.

Comrades, if there's one thing I learned from being one of the world's leading authoritarian dictators, it is that if you create a power vacuum, someone is going to fill it. The trick is in making sure that your spot is still there when you return. In my line of work, that can usually be accomplished with a violent purge of your political enemies and a few dozen heavily armored tanks, but I understand it's a little bit different in the world of corporate America. Not by much though. Until next time, amigos: socialism or death!