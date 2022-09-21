WWE NXT 2.0 Recap 9/20: Ilja Dragunov Has Arrived In America

Since NXT UK was essentially absorbed by NXT 2.0 weeks ago, we've seen several European stars make their way to the United States to make a name for themselves. One notably absent star was recent NXT UK Champion, "The Mad Czar" Ilja Dragunov. Well, that's an issue no more as Dragunov made his presence felt on last night's NXT 2.0, immediately entering the NXT title picture with JD McDonagh and Champion Bron Breakker. Let's take a look at what went down last night on the USA Network.

In last night's main event match, we saw McDonagh go to war with Tyler Bate in a hard-hitting battle to determine who would be the Number One Contender to face Breakker for the NXT title. Both men have previously failed in their efforts to dethrone Breakker, but in a battle to see who will get another shot, it was McDonagh who was victorious. His happiness was short-lived, though, as when Breakker entered the ring to go face to face with the new Number One Contender, we got the return of Ilja Dragunov, who wasted no time in getting in the ring and making it clear he too was out for a shot at the title. So will we be getting a Triple Threat Match at NXT Halloween Havoc for the title? If the ending shot of last night's NXT 2.o was any indication, I'd say that's looking very likely.

In other match results on last night's NXT 2.0:

Nathan Frazer def. Axiom

Toxic Attraction def. Ivy Nile & Tatum Paxley

The Dyad def. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade

Cora Jade def. Wendy Choo

Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward def. Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams

Von Wagner def. Sanga

Oro Mensah def. Grayson Waller

And in non-match action on last night's NXT 2.0:

Carmelo Hayes says check the scoreboard

Xyon Quinn gives Quincy Elliott some advice

Solo Sikoa relinquishes the North American Title

Amazing doesn't fully describe Oro Mensah's debut

Nikkita Lyons ready to fight for the Women's Tag Team Titles

Alba Fyre will burn Mandy Rose's empire to the ground

Damon Kemp has sabotaged Diamond Mine from the beginning

The Schism are done waiting for acceptance

Roxanne Perez and Meiko Satomura share a newfound respect

Carmelo Hayes says he is still The "A Champion"

Gallus don't want Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen joining their card game

Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo ready to battle for spot in Ladder Match

Brutus Creed wants the first crack at Damon Kemp

Bron Breakker honors Connor's Cure Thriver Landon "The Conqueror" Chase

Sol Ruca comes ashore to NXT 2.0 next week

And that's that for this week's episode of NXT 2.0, and it kind of feels like they're killing some time right now. We know a reboot or makeover for the brand is coming soon, and as such, this all comes across as the last couple of exits on the road until you get to where you're heading. There were some pretty good matches here, and it was cool to see some setup for NXT Halloween Havoc and to see Ilja Dragunov make his way to NXT 2.0. But there was a bit too much backstage stuff, and that's not really where the focus should be.

Till next time friends.