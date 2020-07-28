WWE Raw 7/27/20 Report Part 3: Friendship is Magic

It seems like so long ago that we began this WWE Monday Night Raw report, but in truth, it's been just two hours. As Raw enters its final hour, a match is already in progress, so let's get right to it.

WWE Monday Night Raw 7/27/20 Part 3 – Sasha Banks vs. Asuka Continues

Sasha Banks is in control after the break. She works Asuka's leg some more. She spends too much time talking trash though and Asuka makes a comeback. She hits Sasha with a knee to the face and goes for the butt bump, but Banks dodges. She heads outside and works Asuka's leg on the apron. Back in, she pins for a two-count. Banks hits a meteora pin for two, then pus the half crab back on. Asuka fights out, but Banks ties her leg up on the second rope in the corner. Asuka blocks a charge toward the leg and gets a jumping knee-bar (way tot sell that leg, Asuka). Asuka puts Sasha in an ankle lock. Banks reverses, tossing Asuka face-first into the middle turnbuckle. Sasha hits a running, jumping double-knee attack and goes to the second rope.

Asuka catches her with knees on the way down. Both women are down now. They make it up and Asuka lays into Sasha with strikes. Sasha gets a rollup for two. She jumps to the top rope and Asuka kicks her down. Asuka hits a German suplex, then the butt bump. Asuka pins Sasha for a two-count. Asuka puts Sasha onto the top turnbuckle and climbs up. They exchange blows. Sasha headbutts Asuka to the mat. She hits a frog splash and gets a two-count. Banks gets Asuka in the Banks Statement. Asuka powers out and tries for an Asuka Lock, but Sasha dumps her outside.

Banks misses a baseball slide and both women fight at ringside. Banks drops Asuka leg-first on the announce table. Asuka barely gets back in the ring before the ten count. Sasha is livid. She argues with the ref. Sasha talks some trash to Asuka. Asuka rolls her up for two but Banks reverses into the Banks Statement again. She repositions to keep Asuka from the ropes. Asuka rolls over and gets an ankle lock on Sasha. Sasha flips out but Asyka carries the momentum into a dropkick off the second rope.

Bayley and Kairi Sane show up on the Titantron, brawling. Asuka hits a German Suplex on Sasha and goes for the Asuka Lock, but she can't help but be distracted by Bayley beating up Kairi backstage. Asuka is torn. But when Kairi screams for Asuka, Asuka leaves. The ref counts Asuka out. Asuka makes it backstage to save Kairi as Bayley runs back to the ring to celebrate.

Winner: Sasha Banks

Man, this match was a tale of friendship. Asuka gave up her Raw Women's Championship to save her friend. But at the same time, Bayley came through for her own best friend. Raw goes to commercials.

During the commercials, I checked Reddit and man are they getting worked by this finish. So much heat. They're as mad as my ten-year-old son is about it. You know an angle is successful when Reddit hates it. Charly Caruso stands outside the trainer's room where Kairi is being treated when Bayley and Sasha show up having a completely obnoxious celebration. They leave. Asuka comes out of the office. She looks on the verge of tears. She screams with rage. This story is awesome, regardless of what anyone on the internet is saying.

WWE plays a video tribute to Regis Philbin. That was a sad one. Regis deserves to be in the Hall of Fame more than most of the other celebrities in there, other than Trump.

Buddy Murphy vs. Humberto Carillo

Buddy Murphy comes to the ring. Humberto Carillo comes out. Murphy goes right after him at the bell and takes control of the match, but not for long. Carillo hits a big springboard back elbow and now Murphy is getting beat down. Carillo hits a springboard roundhouse kick that sends Murphy outside. Carillo hits a suicide dive and smacks Murhpy's head into the apron a few times before tossing him back in.

Carillo goes to the top turnbuckle but Murphy shoves him to the floor. Murphy rolls out, tosses Carillo into the barrier, and throws him back in. Murphy hits a kick to the back and pins Carillo for a two-count. Murphy hits another knee to the back and puts him in a modified sleeper. Carillo fights back, but Murphy kicks him in the chest. Murphy hits a back elbow and climbs up top again, only to get crotched. Murphy tries a fancy running move but gets kicked in the face.

Murphy and Carillo exchange blows. Carillo ends up getting the best of him. He charges Murphy in the corner and gets lifted to the apron. Carillo hits a kick and goes up top. He hits a missile dropkick and pins Murphy for two. Carillo goes up top again but Murphy rolls to the apron. Carillo meets him there and hits a kick to the face. Carillo lifts Murphy on his shoulders but Murphy escapes. Carillo hits an elbow and again goes up top. Murphy catches him with a jumping knee and hits Murphy's Law. Murphy gets the win.

Winner: Buddy Murphy

We see a video package for the exciting main event of Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre. Mark Henry chats with Drew McIntyre backstage. My god! Mark Henry is forming a new Nation of Domination with Drew McIntyre! Raw goes to commercials.

McIntyre comes to the ring and asks for a microphone. Before he gets to Dolph, he wants to kill some time by addressing Randy Orton's challenge from earlier tonight. McIntyre accepts and he'll fight Orton at SummerSlam. Anything to avoid another PPV match with Dolph Ziggler. McIntyre admits Orton's resume is longer than his. And Orton is on fire right now too. He's the biggest threat to Drew's championship. Everybody thinks Drew is the underdog. But Drew says he hopes that's what Randy's thinking too. Drew wants Randy to underestimate him just like Brock Lesnar did. McIntyre says while no one may see the RKO out of nowhere coming, Orton will see the Claymore.

Drew McIntyre vs. Dolph Ziggler – Extreme Rules Rematch

Dolph Ziggler comes out. He wants Ziggler to cut to the chase and tell him what the stipulation is. Mcintyre says he learned from Dolph. he was inspired by the extreme rules match Ziggler chose. So McIntyre is choosing the same thing. But both men can use weapons this time. He punches Dolph in the face and Raw goes to commercials.

Back from break, Dolph and Drew argue over a chair outside. Drew gets it, but Dolph hits a superkick and rams Drew into the ringpost, then again, then the barrier. On another attempt at the ring post, Drew hits an elbow. He chops Ziggler. McIntyre lawn darts Ziggler into the plexiglass barrier, shattering it. Total Kevin Nash move.

Drew gets a kendo stick and beats Dolph with it. Then he chokes him with it and does a side Russian leg sweep into the barricade. Then he beats him with it some more. He jams the stick into Dolph's mouth, then tosses it and him into the ring post. He tosses Ziggler inside and throws a bunch of chairs in. The ref has to block one that almost nails Dolph in the head. Drew throws a table inside for good measure. He hits a chop to keep Dolph down and sets up the table in the corner. Ziggler goes for one of the chairs but drew stands on his hand. He hits him in the back with the chair. He goes for a shot to the head but Ziggler hits a low blow.

Drew rolls outside of the ring to grunt in solitude. Dolph follows, grabs a kendo stick, and starts getting some revenge. He smacks Drew with the stick and jams it in his mouth. He attacks the leg with the kendo stick. Then another shot to the back. Now he tries to crush Drew's face with it. Ziggler hits his own side Russian leg sweep with the kendo stick.

Drew catches the next shot and hits Ziggler with the stick. Ziggler kicks him in the knee. Drew tosses Ziggler onto the Apron. Ziggler jumps off but Drew catches him. Drew charges with Dolph into the timekeeper's area and they crash through the barricade. Raw goes to commercials.

Everyone is still selling after the break. McIntyre is up first. He throws Ziggler in the ring. When he tries to climb in, Ziggler kicks him in the leg. He hits another kick to the face, but McInyyre hits a clothesline and a pair of overhead belly-to-belly suplexes. McIntyre hits a forearm off the top rope. He kips up.

Ziggler reverses a DDT and hits a famouser. Ziggler goes up top, but McIntyre catches him up there and climbs up for some punches. McIntyre hits a superplex. It's almost 11 and I assume someone is getting RKOed after this match, so they better wrap things up here. Ziggler reverses a Claymore into a Zigzag. He gets a two-count from that. Ziggler gets a chair but McIntyre hits the Claymore, putting Ziggler through that table set up way earlier in the match. McIntyre gets the three-count.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

McIntyre poses with the belt and gets hit with that RKO out of nowhere. Orton molests the WWE Championship. He putts it on himself and stands astride Drew McIntyre as Raw goes off the air. I have to admit, this match was better than the one at the PPV, probably because if you're gonna be forced to watch Dolph Ziggler wrestler, you might as well at least see him get beaten with a stick.

Banks vs. Asuka, of course, should have main event. With this victory, it seems likely that WWE is not going to hotshot Banks vs. Bayley for SummerSlam, which is good. These two are on fire and they can let this story breathe a little bit more before the breakup. Well, unless Bayley loses to Nikki Cross on Smackdown on Friday and blames Sasha, at which point they could get something going by SummerSlam… but then you have Nikki Cross as champ and who wants that? No, it looks like this is going to drag out until at least Survivor Series, and since it's the best thing WWE has going right now across all three brands, that's probably a smart idea.

This post is part of a multi-part series: WWE Monday Night Raw Report for 7/27/20.