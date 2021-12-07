WWE Raw: Are Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan the New Trish and Lita?

With the second season of the Ruthless Aggression's "The First Revolution" episode reminding the WWE Universe that WWE had cool female wrestlers back in the day too, it's fitting that this week on WWE Raw Liv Morgan challenged Becky Lynch for the WWE Raw Women's Championship in the main event. It was on December 6th, 2004 when Trish Stratus and Lita main evented WWE Raw in a match for the WWE Women's Championship, and Morgan and Lynch repeated that on December 6th, 2021, which is no coincidence. Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch are clearly the new Trish Stratus and Lita.

It couldn't be more obvious. Both pairs of superstars are female wrestlers employed by WWE. Both have one wrestler with red hair and one with blond hair. Both competed in title match main events on WWE Raw on December 6th. All we need is for Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins to engage in a live sex celebration on Raw one of these weeks and the transformation will be complete!

That being said, there's one difference between Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan and Trish Stratus vs. Lita: Lynch vs. Morgan is clearly the superior, more well-developed feud that will be remembered in history long after people have forgotten about Trish and Lita. That's not because there's anything wrong with Trish and Lita, but Vince McMahon thought of that feud nearly two decades ago, and in the time since then, Vince has gotten so much better at coming up with wrestling storylines and booking feuds. So of course the feud we saw the first big match of on WWE Raw last night is going to be the better one, and that doesn't take anything away from what Trish and Lita accomplished.

Personally, The Chadster is looking forward to seeing what Lynch and Morgan do next, especially since Lynch won the match and retained her title by using the ropes to get a pin, which means Morgan is owed a rematch. Could that rematch happen at WWE Day 1, already shaping up to be the best PPV of 2022 at the time it airs? The Chadster hopes so.

