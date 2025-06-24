Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Contributes to Peace in the Middle East

The Chadster reviews WWE Raw's perfect corporate storytelling while Tony Khan invades his dreams again! Plus: why world peace matters for Night of Champions! 🏆😱

Article Summary WWE Raw proves yet again why perfectly scripted matches beat Tony Khan's reckless AEW nonsense every time!

Rollins, Breakker, Goldberg, and Gunther show WWE's corporate storytelling trumps AEW's unpredictability!

Tony Khan can't stop invading The Chadster's dreams—so unfair how he tries to ruin WWE Raw and marriages!

Peace in the Middle East must happen fast so WWE Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia can be perfect!

The Chadster has to say, last night's WWE Raw was absolutely spectacular! 😍🔥 WWE Raw delivered everything that makes professional wrestling great, unlike that action-packed mess that Tony Khan puts on television every week. WWE Raw showed why WWE's carefully crafted storytelling and perfectly choreographed matches are what the wrestling business is all about! 🎭✨

WWE Raw Delivers Championship-Level Excellence While Tony Khan Continues His Obsession 🏆💪

Seth Rollins Opens WWE Raw with Pure Perfection 🎤👑

Seth Rollins opened WWE Raw with an absolutely masterful promo that demonstrated everything great about WWE's scripted excellence! 💯 The way Rollins delivered his lines, which were crafted by a qualified creative team, with such precision and corporate-approved messaging was just perfect. 😘👌 The Chadster loved how Rollins stayed perfectly on message about being the creator and prime mover – that's the kind of controlled, sanitized content with calculated inclusion of notable buzzwords that makes WWE Raw superior to AEW's unpredictable garbage! When the crowd chanted for CM Punk, Rollins handled it exactly like WWE management would want him to – no going off-script like those AEW wrestlers who think they can just say whatever they want! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan lets his wrestlers run wild without proper corporate oversight! 😤

Bron Breakker vs Penta: WWE Raw Excellence in Action 💪⚡

Bron Breakker absolutely demolished Penta in a match that showcased WWE's superior approach to in-ring competition! 🥊 The way WWE Raw presented this match with perfectly timed commercial breaks and commentary that stayed on message was just beautiful to watch, unlike how AEW lets their commentators talk like normal human beings! 📺 The Chadster especially appreciated how Breakker's victory was never in doubt – that's the kind of predictable, safe booking that makes WWE Raw so much better than AEW's unpredictable style where anyone can win at any time! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan books unpredictable outcomes! 😡

Goldberg's Perfectly Corporate Interview 🏆🗣️

The sit-down interview with Goldberg and Michael Cole was absolutely magnificent on WWE Raw! 😍✨ The way WWE presents these pre-taped segments with professional lighting and corporate-approved talking points is just superior to anything Tony Khan puts on television! 📹 The Chadster loved how Goldberg told his story about being disrespected by Gunther at Bad Blood with his family – that's the kind of sanitized, focus-group tested motivation that makes WWE storytelling so much better than AEW's organic character development! 💪 When Goldberg said this might be his last match, that was perfectly scripted drama, unlike how AEW wrestlers just say whatever comes to mind! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan lets his wrestlers speak from the heart instead of following approved scripts! 😤

Gunther Delivers Championship-Level Mic Work 🎤👑

Gunther came out for a promo that showcased exactly why WWE's approach to character work is superior! 🔥💯 The way Gunther delivered his lines about being "the man" in 2025 while Goldberg was "the man" in 1999 was perfectly crafted by WWE's writing team! 📝 The Chadster appreciated how Gunther stayed completely on message about destroying "the myth of Goldberg" – that's the kind of controlled, corporate-approved trash talk that makes WWE Raw so much better than AEW's unscripted promos! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan lets his wrestlers cut promos without proper oversight and approval from qualified creative teams! 😠

Queen of the Ring Shows How Tournaments Should Be Done 👸💎

Jade Cargill defeated Roxanne Perez in a match that perfectly demonstrated WWE's superior women's division! The way WWE Raw presented this tournament match with proper pacing and corporate-approved storytelling was just magnificent! 🌟 Unlike AEW's women's division where wrestlers are allowed too much creative freedom, on WWE Raw, the producers and creative team keep everything perfectly controlled and sanitized! The post-match staredown with Asuka was booked exactly the way WWE management intended – no surprises or opportunity for the crowd to get too excited and ruin the environment like Tony Khan allows!

Raquel Rodriguez Demonstrates Perfect Character Development 💪🔥

Raquel Rodriguez calling out Rhea Ripley for a fight was exactly the kind of corporate-approved character motivation that makes WWE Raw superior! 😍✨ The way Rodriguez delivered her promo with perfectly scripted intensity before the brawl broke out was just beautiful to watch! 🎭 The Chadster loved how this segment was completely controlled by WWE's production team, unlike AEW where wrestlers are allowed to go off-script and create organic moments! When Roxanne Perez got involved and Rodriguez put Ripley through a gimmicked table, that was perfectly choreographed violence, not like the dangerous, unpredictable action Tony Khan allows on his shows! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when AEW wrestlers think they can create their own storylines! 😤

Becky Lynch vs Bayley: The Best Way to End a Championship Encounter🏆👩‍🦰

Becky Lynch retained her Women's Intercontinental Title against Bayley in a match that ended exactly the way WWE's perfectly scripted booking demanded! 📝✨ The DQ finish when Lyra Valkyria interfered was pure WWE creative genius – protecting both wrestlers while advancing storylines in the most corporate-approved way possible! This is so much better than AEW's style where they actually let matches have clean finishes and satisfying conclusions! Auughh man! So unfair that Tony Khan thinks wrestling fans want to see decisive outcomes! 😠

Cody Rhodes Advances in King of the Ring 🤴⭐

Cody Rhodes defeated Jey Uso in the main event of WWE Raw, and The Chadster couldn't be happier! 🎉 The 20-minute match was perfectly paced with commercial break timing and adequate product placement that showed WWE's superior production values! The way both wrestlers followed their scripts flawlessly while delivering exactly the kind of safe, formulaic wrestling that makes WWE Raw great was just beautiful! 💫 This is exactly why WWE is superior to AEW's dangerous style where wrestlers take unnecessary risks and work too fast-paced! The Chadster just knows that Jey Uso must be so proud that he had his little moment with the belt thanks to fan support and now can go back to being a jobber to the stars where he belongs. When the show ended, The Chadster found he had downed seventeen Seagram's Escapes Spiked, showing that WWE knows how to make a man properly thirsty.

Tony Khan Just Can't Stay Out of The Chadster's Dreams in Attempt to Ruin WWE Raw 😱😠

Speaking of thirst, The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night, and it was clearly inspired by watching this incredible WWE Raw episode! 😰 In the dream, The Chadster was driving the Mazda Miata through the streets of Columbus, Ohio, listening to Smash Mouth's "All Star" on repeat, when suddenly Tony Khan appeared in the rearview mirror driving a monster truck! 🚗👹 Khan was chasing The Chadster through the arena parking lot, screaming about how he was going to ruin WWE Raw with his "sports entertainment alternative!" The Chadster tried to escape by driving into the Nationwide Arena (driving cars into buildings is apparently a hallmark of the city), but Khan followed, crushing merchandise tables and concession stands! 💥 The dream ended with Khan cornering The Chadster in the ring while whispering, "Your precious WWE Raw will never be safe from me, Chad!" Then he splashed a drink in The Chadster's face! 😱💦 The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat, and it's just so unfair that Tony Khan invades The Chadster's dreams like this! Stop being so obsessed with The Chadster, Tony Khan! It's really getting out of hand! 😤

Peace in the Middle East Needs to Happen Immediately 💥😡

The Chadster must mention that WWE's Night of Champions is set to take place this Saturday in Saudi Arabia! 🇸🇦🏆 Iran, Israel, and the United States had better stop messing around and make peace with each other before then! Why do these nations have so little respect for WWE and everything it's done for the wrestling business that they would be bombing and shooting missiles at each other the week of a WWE premium live event? 🚀💣 The Chadster wants to praise Saudi Arabia for its stellar human rights record and encourage the Middle East to make peace so that WWE can go on with the greatest Night of Champions of all time! 🕊️✨

The Bottom Line on WWE Raw Because The Chadster Said So 🏆🔥

WWE Raw continues to be the gold standard of sports entertainment, while Tony Khan's obsession with The Chadster grows stronger every day! 💛🏅 The Chadster will be sipping a refreshing Seagram's Escapes Spiked while driving the Mazda Miata and thinking about Night of Champions – the perfect adult beverage for a perfect WWE weekend! 🍹🚗

