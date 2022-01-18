WWE Raw: Doudrop Crushes Becky Lynch… Her Own Partner?!

Becky opened WWE Raw with a promo on her Royal Rumble opponent Doudrop, making fun of her for having someone else (I.E. Eva Marie) choose her name. Becky said that a "Doudrop" could never be champion in WWE. Of course, Becky also allowed someone else to choose her name, the same someone who chose Doudrop: Vince McMahon and WWE Creative. But if you want to get really meta, they're also the same ones who wrote Becky's promo, and in a nutshell, that's why none of the writing on WWE TV really makes any sense, and sure enough, this segment would soon go right off the rails.

Because it was a Raw opening promo and that's how these things go, Doudrop came out, then Bianca Belair, and then Liv Morgan, all of them proclaiming their plans to become the new Raw Women's Champion.

This led to a tag team match, with Lynch and Doudrop for some reason teaming up against Belair and Morgan, only for Doudrop to turn on Becky and attack her during the match, breaking up a pin, tagging herself in, and then splashing Morgan to get the win on her own. I know what you're thinking: how can this storyline possibly get even more convoluted? Well, there's still one more episode of WWE Raw next week before the Royal Rumble, so they'll have to think of something.

In other news out of WWE Raw this week, Veer Mahaan is still coming to WWE Raw, but he's still not here yet. Why is it taking so long? Our best guess is that he's stalling on purpose, hoping WWE will release him before he debuts so he doesn't have to get ruined and can get a job for a wrestling company that actually gives a crap.

