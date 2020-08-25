WWE Raw Draws Best Ratings and Viewership Since April

This week's episode of WWE Monday Night Raw drew its highest rating and viewership since the night after WrestleMania. It proves once and for all that all the problems are solved, and everything is going to be great from now on. For the post-SummerSlam episode, the first inside the Thunderdome, and the first since the return of Roman Reigns to WWE (even though he's on Smackdown), WWE Raw drew more than 2 million viewers and also increased drastically in the key 18-49 demographic.

WWE Raw Ratings and Viewership Skyrocket

Raw averaged 2.028 million viewers last night off hours of 2.140 million viewers, 2.045 million viewers, and 1.900 million viewers, according to Showbuzz Daily. That's a massive increase from the 1.643 million viewers Raw drew last week, and the first time the show has topped 2 million viewers since the night after WrestleMania. In the 18-49 demographic, Raw averaged a .67, up from last week's .48 off hours of .72, .66, and .62. All of that was against tough and relevant competition, with the NBA Playoffs taking the top spot and competing with WWE in the sports genre and WWE Hall-of-Famer President Donald Trump's Republican National Convention competing in the sports entertainment genre.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

I knew it was only a matter of time before WWE solved its ratings problem, and it looks like The Chadster was right, and WWE has got this formula all figured out. First of all, from now on, all episodes of WWE Raw should occur the night after a big PPV, a lesson WWE has already taken to heart since next Monday's Raw will happen the night after Payback. Secondly, Roman Reigns should return from a long absence the night before Raw every night going forward. Thirdly, WWE should feature unscheduled appearances by dead and disgraced wrestlers in the Thunderdome every night. Fourthly, Keith Lee should debut with a brand new sick ass nu-metal tune every Monday. And finally, Vince McMahon should throw out whatever the writers had planned and rewrite the show on the spot while the first hour is already in progress. If WWE can stick to these rules, then I think we can look forward to a bright future for Raw in the months to come.