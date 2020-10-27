WWE Raw Drops Out of Top 5 as Football, Fox News Dominate Ratings

Competitors went to war on three separate battlefields on Monday Night: the football field, the political arena, and the pro wrestling ring. And American viewers cared about them in that order, it seems, as WWE Raw was pushed out of the top 5 cable shows by Monday Night Football and Fox News, according to the latest numbers from Showbuzz Daily. Raw's overall viewership and 18-49 demographic performance were also both down compared to last week.

WWE Raw Ratings Take a Hit

Less people watched Raw this week than last week, despite a major title change happening the night before at Hell in a Cell. Drew McIntyre lost his WWE Championship to Randy Orton, and The Chadster would think that would cause more people to tune in, but apparently not. Raw drew an average of 1.732 million viewers off hours of 1.859 million, 1.752 million, and 1.585 million. In the 18-49 demographic. Raw averaged .51 in the 18-49 demographic off hours of .54, .51, and .47.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

The Chadster has got a major beef with all the fair-weather fans out there who keep tuning out of WWE just because the show doesn't have any interesting storylines going on or advertise any matches people want to see. And The Chadster doesn't want to hear any excuses either, like that people are paying more attention to the election happening right now, because Monday Night Football still beat cable news in the ratings, as did The Voice and Dancing with the Stars on Network TV. So people are looking for entertainment outside of political news, but they're just not choosing to get it from wrestling… which is a sign that this country really is headed down the drain.