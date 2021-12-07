WWE Raw: Edge vs. The Miz is a Feud 15 Years in the Making

Everyone is always giving Tony Khan and AEW a lot of praise for their long-term booking. Auuggh man! Come on! What about Vince McMahon and WWE? On this week's episode of WWE Raw, WWE proved that they can do long term booking too, with a feud between The Miz and Edge that has fifteen years worth of history.

In the latest promo that was way better than anything CM Punk, MJF, or Eddie Kingston have ever done, in The Chadster's objectively unbiased opinion, Miz laid out how Edge has treated him very unfairly since he debuted in WWE in 2006 in setting up a match between the two for WWE Day 1, which The Chadster has previously reported is likely to be the best PPV of 2022 at the time it airs. Here's how it went down on WWE Raw:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Edge and The Miz agree to square off at WWE Day 1: Dec. 6, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fQi-GCeYqr0)

Fifteen years worth of storyline buildup? That's way better than the Hangman Page storyline, which lasted less than three years. It just goes to show that WWE is five times better than AEW at long-term storytelling. That's a mathematical fact that even the most loyal AEW marks can't deny. Personally, The Chadster would like an apology from every single one of The Chadster's detractors in his email by tomorrow morning. That's ChadMcMahon@bleedingcool.com. Please don't send The Chadster anything mean or offensive.

Of course, now that The Chadster has exposed Tony Khan for the fraud he is, Tony Khan will probably try even harder to ruin The Chadster's life, which is totally unfair because Tony Khan has billions of dollars and The Chadster lives off the salary of a wrestling news reporter, but The Chadster will persevere in the name of truth and unbiased journalistic integrity, and also because The Chadster needs to see AEW lose so that The Chadster can overcome his sexual impotence.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe