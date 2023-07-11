Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe

WWE Raw Gossip: Trouble Backstage After Main Event?

El Presidente reports on rumors of fiery backstage drama at WWE Raw, likening the heated passions to a revolution in the making. Join me, comrades!

¡Saludos, comrades! El Presidente here, speaking to you live from the golden throne room in my revolutionary compound, deep in the heart of… hahaha, did you think it would be so easy, CIA? As if I would reveal the location of my lair! Last night, WWE Raw concluded with the explosive drama not just in the ring, but backstage as well. I have reliable information via people's dirt sheet PWInsider, where comrade Mike Johnson filed not one but two reports about it today!

An argument, as the common folk might say, broke out between participants in the six-man tag main event. The Judgment Day clashed with Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins, both in the arena and following the brawl, behind the scenes. A tussle of tongues, comrades, born out of passion and performance! Ah, comrades, it reminds me of a similar incident with my old chum, Fidel Castro, and an impromptu domino game that ended in a very heated exchange about the correct way to shuffle the tiles (he always had a knack for causing domino effects, literally and politically!).

But, back to our wrestling kerfuffle. A source within the WWE corridors, also as reported by PWInsider, suggested that this backstage skirmish was merely a "difference of opinion"- ah, a phrase American politicians love to use when they cause international incidents such as attempting to foment a coup to overthrow a beloved dictator! The report further suggests this harmless "difference" was amplified due to last-minute changes in their match plans.

Left unsaid is who made those last-minute changes, comrades, but the obvious implication is none other than Vince McMahon himself. If ever there was a man who would bite off his nose to spite his face and then force his nose to go through a humiliating cuckold angle as punishment, it was Vince McMahon. Sabotaging his own successful wrestling show just when people are finally starting to enjoy it? It's about as smart as when the CIA tries to rig an election at the eleventh hour and forgets the polling station is in another timezone. Haw haw haw haw!

However, let us not look at this as a lapse of professionalism and near Brawl Out sequel, but rather, it is testament to the passion these wrestlers have for their craft. Their dedication is akin to a Marxist stirring revolution in the belly of the capitalist beast that its art thrives even amidst such tumult. And just like how revolution quells after its objective is achieved, reports say the waves of this argument have now calmed down. And all seems at peace on the WWE front… for now.

I always salute strong emotions, comrades. It shows dedication, responsibility, and love for what one does. Whether they are luchadores, dictators, or freedom fighters, we are all comrades in this dance of life. Remember, my friends, even under the dazzling lights of the wrestling ring or in the somber shadows of the guerilla position, the spirit of the revolution ignites passion!

Until next time, comrades! El Presidente, signing off. Viva La Lucha Libre!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!