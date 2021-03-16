WWE Raw is Once Again the Highest-Rated Show on Cable

WWE Raw once again took the top spot on cable as WrestleMania season nears its final chapter and with the Fastlane PPV less than a week away. Viewership did decline overall vs. last week's show, but the more important 18-49 demo number remained steady, and WWE topped the cable charts with each of its three hours taking one of the top three spots, surpassing the NBA in both overall viewership and 18-49.

WWE Raw Ratings Breakdown

Here's what The Chadster had to say about last week's WWE Raw ratings:

WWE Raw once again took all three of the top three spots on the ratings charts published by Showbuzz Daily this week. Ratings in the 18-49 demographic were slightly down, from a .58 average to a .56, off individual hours of .58, .55, and .53. In overall viewership, Raw averaged 1.896 million viewers, slightly up from last week's 1.884 million and driven largely by a huge first hour featuring a WWE Championship rematch between The Miz and Bobby Lashley. Raw's three hours drew 2.031 million viewers, 1.921 million viewers, and 1.738 million viewers respectively.

This week, WWE Raw had an average of 1.843 million viewers across all three hours, according to the report from Showbuzz Daily. That's a drop from last week, as you can see, but in 18-59, Raw averaged a .56, the same as last week. The first hour of Raw was the most-watched and took second place with 1.874 million viewers and a .53 in 18-49. The second hour of Raw had 1.873 million viewers and a .56 in 18-49. The third hour had 1.782 million viewers, making it the least-watched, but earned a .59 in 18-34, putting it at the top of the ratings charts, which are ordered by the 18-49 number.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

It's nice to see that the world is finally coming to realize what The Chadster always knew: WWE Raw is the best wrestling show on the planet and deserves the highest possible ratings. Now, The Chadster doesn't necessarily want to take credit for WWE's ratings turnaround, but The Chadster is just saying, if wishful thinking does have any effect on reality, The Chadster might have had a little something to do with it.