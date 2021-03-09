WWE Raw Tops the Cable Ratings Charts Once Again

It's been a rough couple of months for everyone's favorite Bleeding Cool wrestling reporter, The Chadster, but things are finally starting to turn around. First of all, The Chadster learned this weekend that his estranged wife, Keighleyanne, is willing to finally talk to The Chadster about possibly coming back home… though it's a little strange that she will only do it during Bleeding Cool's WrestleMania live coverage in a few weeks, and even stranger that she's doing it through The Chadster's colleague, El Presidente. Secondly, AEW royally messed things up on Saturday, first by promising a Brock Lesnar level talent and delivering a Christian level talent (who turned out to be the actual Christian), and then by promising a Brock Lesnar level explosion at the end of the main event deathmatch, but delivering a less than Christian level explosion instead. And finally, thirdly and most importantly of all, WWE Raw is on a roll with the ratings lately. Everything's coming up Chadster!

WWE Raw Tops the Night on Cable

WWE Raw once again took all three of the top three spots on the ratings charts published by Showbuzz Daily this week. Ratings in the 18-49 demographic were slightly down, from a .58 average to a .56, off individual hours of .58, .55, and .53. In overall viewership, Raw averaged 1.896 million viewers, slightly up from last week's 1.884 million and driven largely by a huge first hour featuring a WWE Championship rematch between The Miz and Bobby Lashley. Raw's three hours drew 2.031 million viewers, 1.921 million viewers, and 1.738 million viewers respectively.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

Thank you, WWE, for making The Chadster's life whole again.