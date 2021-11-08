WWE Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Booked as Roster Dwindles

Posted on
by
|
Comments

¡Hola, mi amigos! It is I, you El Presidente, with the latest wrestling news and hot goss. In particular, comrades, today I bring you a preview of tonight's episode of WWE Raw which, honestly, is shorter than usual. WWE is only officially advertising one match heading into tonight's episode of WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. The match was set up last week when Rollins interfered in Owens's match against Big E.

WWE Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Set as Roster Dwindles
Seth Rollins hoping Kevin Owens will sign a new WWE contract or he'll have no one left to wrestle.

On WWE.com, the press release notes:

Kevin Owens gets Seth Rollins one-on-one tonight

The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins is about to be reignited!

The Visionary made his presence felt during Owens' main event bout against WWE Champion Big E, and it quickly backfired for KO.

After Owens regretfully tried to capitalize on Rollins' attack on Big E and still came up short, KO set his sights on trying to teach Rollins a lesson tonight.

Was Owens' apology to Big E sincere following the miscommunication? Will KO successfully take out his frustrations on Rollins?

Catch this one-on-one showdown live on Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

It's slightly confusing that WWE hasn't announced any other matches for the show. With the latest round of roster cuts, the company must be pretty close to having exactly the number of wrestlers needed to fill a 3-hour show on the Raw brand roster. In fact, some wrestlers may have to work twice. Haw haw haw haw!

Whatever differences these two have, the'll need to settle it soon, as both men are set to fight on Raw's side at Survivor Series, as Rollins noted on Twitter.

That's right, comrade! Seize power and chase glory! It is what I would do, after all. Plus, they can't release you if you're on the Survivor Series team, right? Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About El Presidente

After a successful fourteen-year career as a South American dictator, El Presidente faked his own death in 2013 in order to pursue his two true passions: rigging American elections for Joe Biden, and wrestling dirt sheet reporting. Since opportunities to rig the election for Joe Biden were few and far between until recently, El Presidente mostly focused on the wrestling dirt sheet reporting, where he became one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, the American CIA sabotaged his 1-900 hotline, the pinnacle of his country's wrestling news technology, and imperialist hacks like Meltzer, Johnson, Sapp, and Satin took all the credit on their stupid websites. Finally, El Presidente has found a way to break into the American market by becoming a Bleeding Cool contributor, so get ready for the spread of great wrestling news and socialism, comrades!
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.