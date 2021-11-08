WWE Raw: Kevin Owens vs. Seth Rollins Booked as Roster Dwindles

¡Hola, mi amigos! It is I, you El Presidente, with the latest wrestling news and hot goss. In particular, comrades, today I bring you a preview of tonight's episode of WWE Raw which, honestly, is shorter than usual. WWE is only officially advertising one match heading into tonight's episode of WWE Raw: Seth Rollins vs. Kevin Owens. The match was set up last week when Rollins interfered in Owens's match against Big E.

On WWE.com, the press release notes:

Kevin Owens gets Seth Rollins one-on-one tonight The rivalry between Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins is about to be reignited! The Visionary made his presence felt during Owens' main event bout against WWE Champion Big E, and it quickly backfired for KO. After Owens regretfully tried to capitalize on Rollins' attack on Big E and still came up short, KO set his sights on trying to teach Rollins a lesson tonight. Was Owens' apology to Big E sincere following the miscommunication? Will KO successfully take out his frustrations on Rollins? Catch this one-on-one showdown live on Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA Network!

It's slightly confusing that WWE hasn't announced any other matches for the show. With the latest round of roster cuts, the company must be pretty close to having exactly the number of wrestlers needed to fill a 3-hour show on the Raw brand roster. In fact, some wrestlers may have to work twice. Haw haw haw haw!

Whatever differences these two have, the'll need to settle it soon, as both men are set to fight on Raw's side at Survivor Series, as Rollins noted on Twitter.

Cap'n's back baby! I lead Team Raw to victory last year! AAAAND by hook or by crook I shall take this motley crew right here to the promised land in a few weeks time!! pic.twitter.com/8JJ3nrL5kA — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) November 6, 2021 Show Full Tweet

That's right, comrade! Seize power and chase glory! It is what I would do, after all. Plus, they can't release you if you're on the Survivor Series team, right? Until next time, my friends: socialism or death!

