WWE Raw Next Week: Lashley Returns, Mace and T-Bar Try, Try Again

WWE got a jump on booking next week's episode of WWE Raw with two segments announced during WWE Smackdown last night. It won't guarantee that Vince McMahon won't arrive late, tear up the entire script, and come up with something new on the spot… but… okay, actually, we had no "bright side" to that one. That's probably what Vince is going to do. He's Vince, after all.

Nevertheless, until Vince changes everything, here's what WWE has planned for Raw next week. First, the return of The All Mighty, WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. From a WWE.com press release:

The All Mighty returns. WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is set to make his return to Raw this Monday with an address aimed at the challenger for his title at WrestleMania Backlash, Drew McIntyre. What will The All Mighty WWE Champion have to say as the march toward WrestleMania Backlash continues? Don't miss Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

In other words, he probably had the COVID, but now he's back in time to build a little bit toward that match with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania Backlash. Speaking of McIntyre, he needed some way to stay busy while Lashley was gone doing whatever it was he was doing (again, probably having COVID), which is how he ended up teamed with Braun Strowman in a feud with former Retribution members Mace and T-Bar. And that feud continues next week, according to WWE.com:

Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman are not finished with MACE & T-BAR. After they unmasked the formidable duo last Monday and seemingly let out a whole new side of both competitors, McIntyre & Strowman want the opportunity to teach MACE & T-BAR a proper lesson in a tag team rematch this Monday on Raw. Can The Scottish Warrior and The Monster Among Men redeem their disqualification defeat, or will the newly unhinged MACE & T-BAR prove to be too much to handle once again? Find out on Raw live this Monday at 8/7 C on USA Network!

As fine a two segments as have ever been ripe for Vince McMahon to scrap at the last minute before coming up with something new. Tune into WWE Raw on Monday to find out what Vince ends up replacing these two segments with.