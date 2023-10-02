Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

WWE Raw Preview: After Edge's Shocking Betrayal WWE Needs You

The Chadster previews tonight's WWE Raw, seeking solace after losing Edge to AEW. Join this true wrestling battle! 💔😔🥊🏆🔥

Last weekend was one of the darkest in the history of pro wrestling. The Chadster's beloved Edge, WWE legend and loyal Superstar of nearly three decades, turned traitor, stabbing Vince McMahon right in the back and joining that no-good Tony Khan at AEW 🥺💔. The Chadster was heartbroken, and it hasn't been easy 💔😭. Since last night, The Chadster has cried seventeen times 😢😭. But there's a light on the horizon, and it's WWE Raw 🌄💡. There's a new episode tonight, and to try to take his mind a bit off last night's tragedy, The Chadster is going to tell you all about what to expect 📺🤼‍♂️✨.

WWE Raw promises to deliver an intensity one can only hope would soothe The Chadster's aching soul 💔. Tonight, Gunther, the reigning champion with the longest Intercontinental Championship streak in WWE history, will confront Tommaso Ciampa in the ring 😯📝. Yeah, the very Ciampa who, despite being one of the most decorated Superstars in NXT history, still strives for his first singles title on the main roster 👀💪. They will come face-to-face not to wrestle (at least not yet!) but to sign their Intercontinental Title Match contract 😱📜. The Chadster implores you to join him and watch this inevitable standoff! A showdown before the thunderous clash of a title match seems just about right to alleviate the pain of WWE's recent losses to Tony Khan and his terrible AEW! Unfair? Yes, but The Chadster shall bear it bravely for true wrestling fans out there! 💔😔🔥🤼‍♂️

Then, Becky Lynch, our reigning NXT Women's Champion, is set to defend her title just two days after surviving Tiffany Stratton at NXT No Mercy 😮💥. This time, she faces the formidable Tegan Nox, who fought her way to the title opportunity after a backstage confrontation with Natalya and a victorious match against "The B.O.A.T" 🥊⚔️. It's a must-see match The Chadster can't wait for! Will Nox rise to the challenge and dethrone The Man, or will Lynch's reign continue unbroken?🔥🏆👑

And finally, in a match The Chadster eagerly awaits, Nia Jax plans to annihilate Shayna Baszler 😈👊. Nia Jax, fresh off a win against Zoey Stark, her first since her return, is on a dominance spree unlike any other, crushing anyone in her path with a ruthless determination 🧨💪. Now, it's Baszler in her sight, marking a stirring fallout from their former tag team championship alliance. Previously, Baszler had won by referee's decision against Jax, but with both competitors on different trajectories since then, the final outcome seems tantalizingly unpredictable 😲🔄🔥. AEW can never dream of such excitement! It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it, the way Tony Khan runs things over there! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡🤬👎.

To cap off an already promising episode, Drew McIntyre, also known as The Scottish Warrior, will return to confront his demons on "Miz TV" for the second consecutive week 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿📺. His recent bouts of questionable actions and refusal to aid Jey Uso against The Judgment Day have stirred discontent amongst his allies, leading to an explosive fallout with The New Day. Despite this, McIntyre held his own against Kofi Kingston in singles action, only to once again abandon a struggling comrade, leaving Kingston at the mercy of Ivar of The Viking Raiders 🥊😡. Is this a newfound side to McIntyre or a momentary lapse of judgement? Either way, The Chadster can assure you, it's got nothing on the scurrilous shenanigans Tony Khan and AEW pull every week – that's a guarantee! 💯👀💢. It just goes to show, they don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business over there are Tony Khan's place.

Wrapping up tonight's enthralling WWE Raw experience will be Xavier Woods from The New Day clashing with Ivar of The Viking Raiders in singles action 🥊😲🔔. This one-on-one faceoff stems from an escalating rivalry between their respective teams, fuelled last week by a riveting match where Kofi Kingston triumphed over Ivar with a masterful Trouble in Paradise 🔄👑💥. Now, Woods is eager to jump into the fray, with Erik currently sidelined. Against the unyielding pressure mounted by Tony Khan and his lowdown AEW, this matchup reaffirms the fact that WWE, the real custodian of professional wrestling, is committed to serving top-tier showdowns of unadulterated intensity for its fans! Auughh man! So unfair! 😡🤬👎. Tony Khan and his band of turncoats should take a leaf out of WWE's book! 📖💡🥊🏆.

The Chadster really hopes you'll all join him in supporting WWE today, especially this week, when WWE needs the support of its fans more than ever. WWE Raw airs at 8/7C on USA. Prove you're a true wrestling fan by tuning in. 💯📺🤼‍♂️🔥🎉

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!