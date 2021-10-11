WWE Raw Preview: Becky and Charlotte Join Forces

On WWE Raw this week, former enemies become allies, former friends become opponents, and the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments continue. Firstly, Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch will team up to to take on Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a tag team match.

A press release tells us:

The battle for dominance between Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair has resulted in heated brawls across both Raw and SmackDown in the past few weeks. This Monday, The Boss and The EST of WWE will try to put their issues aside to take down the championship team of The Man and The Queen in a massive tag team match. Will one of these teams work together for a victory, or will their animosity result in all-out chaos once again? Tune in to Raw tonight live at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

That is a lot of egos for one ring for sure. And as far as ways to stall so that you can get paid your blood money from your Saudi Arabian supershow before letting the new post-draft rosters kick in, at least this one is a matchup we haven't seen before. Expect this one to end in typically indecisive fashion.

Also booked for Raw this week, WWE Champion Big E and challenger Drew McIntyre will… uh… talk to each other. From the press release:

One week after accepting Drew McIntyre's challenge for a WWE Championship Match, Big E heads to the ring for a meeting with The King of Claymore Country ahead of their bout at WWE Crown Jewel. Don't miss this face off tonight on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA.

If we're lucky, folks, this may even turn into a shoving match, or perhaps one or the other will attempt to hit their finisher on their fellow babyface, all in good fun, of course.

In addition to those two segments, we can also expect another four matches in the King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments, and if Smackdown last week was any indication, the men's matches will get 5 times as much time as the women's ones. Doudrop is set to face Natalya and Dana Brooke is set to face Shayna Baszler in the first round of the draft, likely advancing the feud between Doudrop and Baszler for round two next week. Meanwhile, Kofi Kingston will face Jinder Mahal and Xavier Woods will face Ricochet. Could we see New Day member vs. New Day member in round two? It would be an insult for Woods not to go all the way in this tournament, since he's been calling for its return for months, so it seems likely.

WWE Raw airs on the USA Network at 8PM Eastern.

