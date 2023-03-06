WWE Raw Preview: John Cena Returns on the Road to WrestleMania John Cena returns to WWE Raw tonight. Plus: Sami Zayn vs. Jimmy Uso, Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa, Bianca Belair vs. Carmella, and more.

WWE Raw is kicking things into high gear for the final month home stretch before WrestleMania in April, and that can only mean one thing: the return of John Cena to Raw. Cena is coming back to start a WrestleMania program with Austin Theory, or so the signs seem to indicate.

From WWE.com:

Sixteen-time World Champion John Cena makes his triumphant return to Monday Night Raw next Monday during The Road to WrestleMania. The last time we saw Cena in a WWE ring was when he and Kevin Owens defeated the team of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Sami Zayn on the Dec. 30 edition of SmackDown. What will Cena have to say when he returns to the red brand? Tune in to Monday Night Raw at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

But that's not all WWE is advertising for WWE Raw tonight. Sami Zayn will also be on WWE Raw this week, facing off against Jimmy Uso in a match carrying over from the Bloodline storyline on Smackdown. Jimmy's brother, Jey Uso, walked away after the match between Zayn and Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, and Jimmy is looking for revenge on Sami, as well as to get back in The Tribal Chief's good graces. Kevin Owens, meanwhile, has his sights set on Solo Sikoa on WWE Raw tonight. These two storylines will continue to intersect until, presumably, Zayn and Owens reunite to take on The Usos at WrestleMania.

Carmella gets a shot at WWE Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair tonight, mostly as filler to pass the time until Belair defends her title against Asuka at WrestleMania. And Logan Paul will be on Raw tonight to come face-to-face with Seth Rollins ahead of their match at WrestleMania in a few weeks. WWE Raw airs tonight at 8/7C on USA Network. WrestleMania takes place April 1st and 2nd.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: wrestling, wwe