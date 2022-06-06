WWE Raw Preview: Judgement Day to Add New Member

Bray Wyatt didn't return at WWE Hell in a Cell last night. Will he be the latest member of Edge's Judgment Day stable tonight on WWE Raw? Maybe, maybe not. But someone new is joining Judgment Day, according to WWE.com's Raw preview:

The Judgment Day vow to add a new member After emerging victorious at WWE Hell in a Cell against AJ Styles, Finn Bálor and Liv Morgan, Edge and his malevolent Judgment Day disciples Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest have indicated that The Judgment Day will welcome a new member into their group tonight. Who will join the dark faction? Don't miss all the action of Monday Night Raw, tonight at 8/7 C on USA.

In addition, WWE plans to name a new number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship after Bianca Belair fended off Becky Lynch and Asuka last night at Hell in a Cell. And in a shocking twist, it won't be Becky or Asuka again!

Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, Doudrop and Rhea Ripley to face off in high-stakes No. 1 Contenders' Match Coming out of their Six-Person Mixed Tag Team Match at WWE Hell in a Cell, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan will once again battle, this time with Alexa Bliss and Doudrop in the mix and even higher stakes. These four dynamic Superstars will collide in a Fatal 4-Way Match, with the winner earning a future Raw Women's Championship bout. Who will prevail and challenge Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair? Find out tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

Other advertised plans for WWE Raw tonight include a speech from Cody Rhodes (and honestly, they should let him spend a good twenty minutes just basking in the cheers of the WWE Universe), and something called a "premiere edition" of Miz TV, with Maryse on as well. It all kicks off in less than a half-hour on USA Network, but if you've got better things to do, we understand. We'll tell you what you need to know about what happened tomorrow so you can do something more productive with your night.

