WWE Raw Preview: Miz and Logan Paul Feud Takes Center Stage Tonight

Most of the promotion for tonight's WWE RAW is built around Miz's answer to Logan Paul's challenge for a match at SummerSlam. Many wrestling fans are aggravated that Logan Paul will be taking up time at SummerSlam, but at this point, WWE's starf***ing tendencies are long-established. If they're going to bend over backward to any celebrity willing to give them the time of day — and history shows the are — then it makes sense to have it be someone who a) has natural heat with the audience, b) is willing to take it at least somewhat seriously, and of course c) is far more popular than WWE and therefore actually beneficial to the company rather than just to Vince McMahon's ego. This won't be a great match and it won't be a great story, but it certainly won't be the worst thing WWE has done recently by a long shot.

Here's what WWE.com has to say about the segment:

The Miz to respond to Logan Paul's challenge

The WWE Universe was shocked this past week when it was announced that Logan Paul had signed a WWE Contract. Paul made it clear to everyone that he was coming for the man who betrayed him at WrestleMania: The Miz. The Miz acted unsurprised however, indicating that it was his idea that Paul start training again and that he and Paul would become a tag team again. Now that Paul has challenged The Miz to a match at SummerSlam what will happen on Raw when The Miz responds to his challenge? Find out this Monday at 8/7C on USA!

In addition to that, WWE Raw tonight should feature a match between The Mysterios and Judgment Day after Judgment Day tried to recruit Dominick Mysterio on Raw last week. And presumably, also some overbearingly patriotic video packages for the July 4th holiday, as well as some fallout from Money in the Bank. The show starts at 8/7C on USA, but go see some fireworks instead. We'll tell you anything you need to know tomorrow.

