WWE Raw Preview: Start the Week Off WWE Right, Not AEW Wrong

Jump into the ring with The Chadster as he breaks down why this week's episode of WWE Raw outslams any AEW spectacle, hands down! 🙄

Oh Boy! The Chadster can't even begin to articulate how giddy he is right now. If there's one word that immediately gets the juices flowing in The Chadster's veins, it's WWE Raw, and for the first time in a long time, it's The Chadster's duty this week to deliver a preview of it to you, the true wrestling fans. Please take a seat with The Chadster and get ready to dive into all the excitement set to go down tonight! 😃😃😃

Honestly, The Chadster is already losing sleep over the likely main event: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn getting in the ring with The Judgment Day's Finn Bálor and Damian Priest for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles! 😲 It's a rematch that sure beats any AEW tag match any day of the week. WWE: where tag team wrestling matters! AEW can't even scratch the surface of such premier tag team action! 😡

Then there's "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio defending the NXT North American Title against Dragon Lee! The Chadster has his White Claw seltzer ready to toast to Dirty Dom's victory already. AEW just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business if they think they can compete with the likes of such stellar NXT action. That's all The Chadster has to say about this storyline which always involved only these two wrestlers and nobody else in The Chadster's recollection. Certainly nobody who's been fired mid-storyline. Nope. 😤

Oh, and let's talk about the face-off between Shinsuke Nakamura and World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins! Shinsuke, it's only a matter of time until Rollins shows you who's boss. AEW wishes they had talent of this level to go head-to-head on AEW Dynamite, but they don't, and they never will. 😏

Moving on, can Otis halt "Big" Bronson Reed's winning streak? The Chadster bets his Mazda Miata on Otis. You know what else The Chadster would bet his Miata on? That this match blows away anything AEW puts on the air this week. AEW doesn't have anyone as big as Otis and Bronson Reed, and they'll never be able to put on a match as big. No sir, not on The Chadster's watch! 🧐

Let's not forget Cody Rhodes opening the show! Rhodes taking down members of The Judgment Day including "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has The Chadster's heart beating like a Smash Mouth drum solo! 🥁 It's a spectacle that'll leave AEW in its dust. Poor Tony Khan, he must be crying today thinking about Cody opening the best wrestling show on television (tied with Smackdown and NXT). 😒

Finally, there's Drew McIntyre's appearance on Miz TV. The Chadster's anticipation is sky-high, wondering what McIntyre will reveal. Keighleyanne's over there texting with that guy Gary, but even she's probably curious about what mcIntyre will have to say. Hopefully, he reveales he's signed a new twenty-year contract with WWE! 😶

So good folks, The Chadster insists you tune into WWE Raw at 8/7 C on USA to witness greatness. Tony Khan, stop trying to cheese off The Chadster with those subpar AEW shenanigans and maybe you can learn a thing or two! 🙄

