WWE Raw Preview: WrestleMania Hype & Huge GM Announcement

Tonight's WWE Raw will school AEW! 🏆 Big matches & a GM bombshell! Tune in, or face The Chadster's wrath! 😠📺 #WrestleManiaSeason

Article Summary Gunther eyes challengers in a high-stakes Gauntlet Match on WWE Raw.

Liv Morgan set for an epic showdown with The Man on tonight's Raw.

WWE Women's World Champions Kabuki Warriors defend their titles.

Exclusive Cody Rhodes interview and a GM bombshell announcement.

🚨✨ Oh boy, oh boy, tonight's the night! The Chadster is here to break down the sensational segments advertised for tonight's WWE Raw, which by the way, is leagues beyond what AEW could ever dream of offering! 😤🙌

First up, the legendary Intercontinental Champion Gunther will be watching closely as a high-stakes Gauntlet Match unfolds with former champs and rising superstars all gunning for a WrestleMania moment! 🤩🔥 The Chadster firmly believes this is going to be the greatest Champion-choosing battle royal of all time! 👑 WWE meticulously crafts these moments that AEW just can't replicate, and it's frankly upsetting how AEW's management don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 😒🤦‍♂️

Speaking of moments, the whole WWE Universe can't stop buzzing about Liv Morgan on a collision course with The Man. After the recent back-and-forth chaos, these two are set for an epic clash! 💥💪 The Chadster guarantees this match will deliver excitement and drama that outshines its AEW counterparts. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business how AEW operates. WWE is where it's at, folks! 😤💯

Moving onto the WWE Women's World Champions, The Kabuki Warriors are all set to defend their titles against the relentless pair of Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark. These athletes are rewriting history each week, and The Chadster is here for it! 🙋‍♂️🏆 There's no comparison with AEW's division; it's clear as day that WWE showcases the pinnacle of women's wrestling. These performers have worked incredibly hard, and their match tonight will certainly demonstrate that! 😌👏

Now, can we talk about the one-on-one interview with Cody Rhodes conducted by none other than Michael Cole? 🎤✨ This exclusive chat ahead of Cody's monumental WrestleMania matches is set to shake the foundations of sports entertainment. 😎🥊 This kind of storytelling and depth just can't be found in AEW. Tony Khan and his so-called "revolution" can't hope to capture the authenticity WWE, The Chadster's favorite, churns out week after week. 🚫🙄

And just when you thought it couldn't get any better, tonight, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis have a joint announcement. 🤯📢 Auughh man! So unfair! How does WWE keep upping the ante?! The Chadster knows one thing: whatever they reveal will top every single "huge announcement" Tony Khan has ever made on AEW Dynamite. 🥱 Khan has diluted the wow factor of such moments, but WWE will restore the prestige tonight. You can count on that! 😌🎩 Take a look at their announcement tweet below:

So, lovely WWE fans, The Chadster is counting on you more than ever. As WrestleMania draws near, tune into WWE Raw TONIGHT on USA at 8/7C. Let's show our support for the one true wrestling promotion, because darn it, no one does it better! 😠🙌 #WWERocks #TheChadsterBelieves

