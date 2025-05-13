Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: recaps, wrestling

WWE Raw Recap: The Thrilling Backlash from WWE Backlash

🔥 The Chadster brings you the OBJECTIVE recap of last night's WWE Raw! CM Punk drama, incredible matches, and WHY Tony Khan keeps invading The Chadster's dreams! Auughh man! So unfair! 😤

Last night's WWE Raw was absolutely incredible! 🔥 The Chadster can't believe how perfectly Triple H and the creative team put together such an amazing show that featured everything a real wrestling fan could want. 👏 The Chadster is going to break down all the action for you, and unlike certain biased journalists who work for Tony Khan, The Chadster will give you the objective truth about why WWE Raw continues to show how professional wrestling should be done. 💯

WWE Raw opened with a tribute to the legendary Sabu, which was such a classy move that Tony Khan probably doesn't understand. 😢 Tony Khan will probably try to copy WWE by doing their own tribute on Dynamite this week, but The Chadster knows that WWE did it first.

Then we got right into the action with CM Punk coming out to address the crowd in Louisville. Punk talked about how angry he was at Paul Heyman, and then Seth Rollins came out with Bron Breakker to confront him. 😮 This led to Sami Zayn and Jey Uso coming to Punk's aid when things got physical. The storytelling here was amazing. The Chadster was absolutely blown away each time a new person got involved. This is how you build rivalries with actual stars, not with random indie wrestlers that nobody has ever heard of like Tony Khan does. 🤦‍♂️

Next, we got an incredible match between Penta and Chad Gable. 🔥 Penta won with his Panama City Destroyer, but The Chadster thinks that a certain large American will get revenge on Gable's behalf. This is how you do international storytelling, Tony Khan! Not by randomly bringing in international wrestlers that nobody in America cares about! 😤

The Chadster was thrilled to see Kofi Kingston and Bron Breakker at the Louisville Slugger Museum – these kinds of segments show the personalities of WWE Superstars so much better than just having wrestlers do flips for no reason like in AEW. 🏏

Then we got an announcement that made The Chadster spit out his White Claw! 😲 Saturday Night's Main Event will feature CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs. Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker! This is the kind of star power that Tony Khan wishes he could book!

The Creed Brothers defeated The War Raiders in a tag team match that was perfectly booked with The New Day involvement at the end. 👍 This is how you do tag team wrestling, not with 20-minute spotfests and clean finishes that AEW does that literally stab the business in the back. 🔪

Jey Uso came out to address his upcoming match with Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event, only to be interrupted by Gunther. 😮 The Chadster can't believe how incredible the World Heavyweight Championship scene is in WWE right now. Tony Khan could never book championship storylines this compelling!

AJ Styles defeated Finn Balor in a match that showed how technical wrestling should be done. 🤼‍♂️ The Chadster was especially impressed with how Penta came out to help AJ against Judgment Day. This is how you do faction warfare, Tony Khan! Not with Blood and Guts matches that disgrace the art of sports entertainment! 🙄

Becky Lynch cut a promo that made The Chadster remember why she's called "The Man." 💪 Unlike the women in AEW who just do dangerous moves to get cheap pops, Becky knows how to tell a story with her words!

The main event saw IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley defeat Roxanne Perez & Giulia in a women's tag match that was booked perfectly. 👩‍🤝‍👩 The tension between IYO and Rhea at the end was subtle storytelling that Tony Khan wouldn't understand if it hit him in the face! 🤦‍♂️

The Chadster had another nightmare about Tony Khan last night after watching WWE Raw. 😱 In this nightmare, The Chadster was at the Louisville Slugger Museum with Kofi Kingston and Bron Breakker, admiring the beautiful craftsmanship of the baseball bats. Suddenly, Tony Khan appeared wielding a baseball bat covered in barbed wire, just like his precious little hardcore matches! 🏏 Khan chased The Chadster through the museum, swinging the bat and laughing maniacally. "How do you like MY baseball bat, Chad?" Khan kept yelling. "Is THIS sports entertainment enough for you?" 😭

Every time The Chadster tried to hide behind a display, Khan would find him by throwing White Claws to flush The Chadster out. The worst part was when The Chadster ran into the gift shop and tried to call Keighleyanne for help, but she was busy texting that guy Gary and wouldn't answer! 📱 Eventually, Khan cornered The Chadster and whispered, "I'm going to counter-program your dreams just like I counter-program your beloved WWE." Then The Chadster woke up in a cold sweat. 😰 Tony Khan needs to STOP being so obsessed with The Chadster and stay out of The Chadster's dreams!

Overall, WWE Raw was absolute perfection from start to finish. 💯 Every segment advanced storylines, every match had purpose, and the star power was off the charts. This is why WWE continues to be the pinnacle of professional wrestling entertainment while AEW is just playing pretend wrestling. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it when Tony Khan tries to compete with shows of this caliber. 😤

The Chadster gives this episode of WWE Raw 5 out of 5 White Claws! 🍹🍹🍹🍹🍹 Once again, Triple H has shown why he's a creative genius, and anyone who thinks otherwise just doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business.

