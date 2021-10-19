WWE Raw Review 10/18/2021: Our Time is More Valuable Than This

I didn't think it would be possible for WWE to sink any lower, but they really screwed things up by taking Smackdown head-to-head with Rampage, huh? How are you gonna lose with your A-show to your smaller competitor's B-show? Pure arrogance, pure stupidity, and two decades of shitting all over your own fanbase will do that, I guess. With WWE thoroughly humbled, let's see what they had in store on WWE Raw this week.

To punish viewers for watching Rampage, WWE brought out Charlotte Flair to berate the audience in a promo. Bianca Belair came out, they traded words, and Belair stood tall in a scuffle, indicating Charlotte would win in the main event.

Xavier Woods beat Jinder Mahal in a 10-minute King of the Ring match. The whole reason they're having King of the Ring is so Woods can win it so this is no surprise. That said, I like Woods, so I'm willing to go along with it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: New Day reunite as Xavier Woods prepares to take the throne: Raw Exclusive, Oct. 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wAoRqWYVC3I)

R-Truth and Austin Theory got in an argument backstage after Theory prevented Truth winning back the 24/7 Championship. They ended up booking a match, but Truth pulled the switcheroo and brought out Jeff Hardy, who got his ass kicked. But after the match, when Theory tried to take a selfie with the defeated Hardy, Hardy hit him with the Twist of Fate and took the selfie himself. Good. We wouldn't want anyone to come out of this looking better than anyone else.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Jeff Hardy snaps a selfie over a fallen Austin Theory: Raw, Oct. 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1tIgXcBSpRU)

Drew McIntyre and Big E promised to get along in their tag match later on WWE Raw. I promised to believe it when I see it.

Charlotte Flair channeled her inner Karen (which isn't hard because it's basically an outer Karen) and complained to management about Bianca Belair.

Big E and Drew McIntyre did indeed get along in their tag match, enough to beat the Dirty Dawgs. Well, there's a first time for everything.

AJ Styles and Omos did a comedy segment backstage.

Mansoor beat Cedric Alexander in a match no one cared about. Mustafa Ali talked some trash after the match.

Lashley and Goldberg did an interview about their match at Crown Jewel. I fell instantly into a coma and didn't wake up until it was over.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Goldberg and Bobby Lashley exchange heated words in No Holds Barred interview: Raw, Oct. 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WiAQBKJJBiU)

RKBro fought the Street Profits in a match that turned out to be a waste of everyone's time (like WWE Raw itself) because it ended in disqualification when AJ Styles interfered to hit Orton with a phenomenal forearm. Why should viewers care about the matches on WWE when WWE doesn't care about them?

In another two-minute Queen's Crown match, Doudrop beat Shayna Baszler by pinning Baszler when Baszler had her in the Kirifuda Clutch. Maybe the reason WWE hates women is because The Bunny and Ruby Soho beat Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the ratings?

Finn Balor squashed Mace from Retribution and then got in a shoving match with Xavier Woods. They'll face each other at Crown Jewel in the King of the Ring final.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Finn Bálor and Xavier Woods brawl ahead of King of the Ring Finals: Raw, Oct. 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oM9GaYirVOE)

John Morrison and the Viking Raiders had a nonsense segment backstage. Maybe they can get involved in a months-long bowling feud.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: John Morrison wants to share his innermost thoughts with the world: Raw, Oct. 18, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8sKlIUoVlAg)

WWE almost gave us the first decent women's match on Raw or Smackdown in weeks when Bianca Belair challenged Charlotte Flair for the Raw Women's Championship, but after twenty minutes, Charlotte hit Bianca with a chair to end it in DQ. Belair hit Charlotte back and the show went off the air.

I'd like to hope that WWE Raw will get a little more interesting after Crown Jewel when the new draft rosters are finally in place, but that would be foolish of me. WWE has no creative juice left and they seem to exist solely to punish their own fans for wanting the show to be better, which it's never going to be, at least as long as Vince and his yes-men are in charge. To be honest, even watching this show at 2x speed on DVR is a waste of time. Anyone want a job as a Raw reviewer? Hit me up.

Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Raw, recaps, wrestling, wwe