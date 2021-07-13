WWE Raw Review 7/12/2021: No More Excuses for Why the Show Sucks

Did WWE end their tenure in the Thunderdome with a bang or a whimper? We think most WWE fans probably know the answer to that question without even seeing what happened on the show. Nevertheless, we'll tell you what happened and whether you should bother watching the YouTube clips here in Bleeding Cool's WWE Raw review.

First things first…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Relive "Mr. Wonderful's" WrestleMania I performance with "Rowdy" Roddy Piper (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5YOZR1rlhs)

Xavier Woods pinned Bobby Lashley with a roll-up after Lashley had him beat but kept playing with him. Sorry, WWE, but not even this will convince anyone Kofi has a chance of winning on Sunday. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Xavier Woods vs. Bobby Lashley: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gg7jvABR6-4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Kofi Kingston is ready to shock the world at WWE Money in the Bank: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MgNr9cy044o)

Eva Marie and Doudrop joined Alexa Bliss on Alexa's playground, and no one really cares what happens because Alexa's Bray Wyatt ripoff gimmick sucks, and the Playground is a stupid segment. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Eva Marie storms off of Alexa's Playground: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlkG5FwYin8)

Jinder Mahal tried to get the better of Drew McIntyre by showing him he broke his sword, but McIntyre was like nuh-uh, that's not the real sword (what?) and uses the real sword to chop up Mahal's motorcycle. Completely nonsensical. Why would McIntyre use a replica sword the night Jinder stole it? How would he know Jinder was gonna steal it? Ugh. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Drew McIntyre destroys Jinder Mahal's motorcycle: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QdFAyENEMlo)

Later, Drew McIntyre cut a promo about that winged eunuch from the Led Zeppelin records. You know, the one with the NES game?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nothing will stop Drew McIntyre from becoming Mr. Money in the Bank: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Ms4Bn9yOfA)

Nikki ASH (ugh) rolled up Asuka to win a four-way that also included Alexa Bliss and Naomi. Alexa Bliss pulled a disappearing act mid-match. Good thing the crowds are back after this show because that will totally solve the complete lack of creativity in Raw's writing. The Nikki ASH gimmick rivals Alexa's gimmick for lousiness. The superior Asuka and Naomi are props at this point. Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Nikki A.S.H. will ride her momentum to the top of the ladder: July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9fqqjamIcBE)

In the epitome of 50/50 booking, Ivar beat AJ Styles in a singles match but Omos beat Erik. Who will win when the Viking Raiders challenge Styles and Omos for the titles at Money in the Bank? Who cares? Skip it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ivar vs. AJ Styles: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dOwLa38unXA)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Erik vs. Omos: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6yJiKmpkng)

Sheamus beat Humberto Carrillo with a single brogue kick after beating him up before the match. After weeks of picking on small jobbers, Sheamus finally came up against someone his own size when Damian Priest interrupted a post-match beatdown. Holy shit! Did something interesting happen on Raw? Watch this one.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sheamus says Humberto Carrillo got off easy: July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=99v6hEwHx4k)

Riddle and Ricochet are having a chat backstage when Miz and Morrison sneak attack them with drop sticks and jizz all over them. Skeet skeet skeet! With viewers properly tittilated, Ricochet and Morrison had a falls count anywhere match that was won by Ricochet after Riddle intervened to neutralize The Miz. Match of the night, easily. Watch it.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Ricochet thrives against the odds: July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8C1Fd0qdu-s)

Later on Raw talk, Riddle would pine for Randy Orton (where is he?).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Riddle wants Randy Orton back in his life: WWE Raw Talk, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vtQ-aFtXIeY)

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke had a backstage argument with tag champs Natalya and Tamina. And no one cared. Skip it.

Afterward, Rhea Ripley beat Natalya in a mediocre match. On Raw, mediocre is far above average, so give it a watch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Natalya vs. Rhea Ripley: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Gklbq3lns0)

Charlotte Flair put Ripley in the Figure 8 after the match, reminding us there's a PPV on Sunday.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Charlotte Flair vows to regain Raw Women's Title at WWE Money in the Bank: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mcP1vwArVLM)

For the main event, Bobby Lashley smashed up the VIP Lounge set and yelled at MVP. He's a changed man who is going to take this match with Kofi Kingston seriously, even though none of the fans are. Give this segment a watch.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Bobby Lashley berates MVP and demolishes the VIP Lounge: Raw, July 12, 2021 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uvghA7F5cWQ)

And that was it. So long, Thunderdome. You will not be missed. As for the final WWE show from the Thunderdome, we'd rather go through another full pandemic than watch this episode for a second time. Truly awful, and in no way shape or form increased anyone's interest in Money in the Bank. One school of thought believes WWE is just waiting for the crowds to return to finally start putting on good shows again, but another school of thought, one based on the evidence of watching every episode of WWE Raw for the past twenty years, believes Raw will just be bad in front of real crowds instead of fake ones. We'll find out which is correct soon enough.

